Joe Biden’s unexpected reference to Constantinople





In acknowledging the Armenian genocide, US President Joe Biden referred to Constantinople, today’s Istanbul, in a move that raised eyebrows in Greece and beyond. The relevant section of Biden’s statement reads as follows: “From April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by the Ottoman authorities, 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination. Analysts point out that at the time the city was still officially known as Constantinople. However, Biden could have found a way to rephrase, including his modern name, or even omit the reference altogether. Some believe the reference to Constantinople was another intention directed against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Others claim it is the result of Biden’s enormous respect for Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the Orthodox Church whose spiritual center has been Constantinople for centuries. Due to its historical location as the capital of the former Eastern Roman Empire (Byzantine) and its role as the mother church of most modern Orthodox churches, Constantinople occupies a special place of honor within the ‘orthodoxy. It serves as the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarch, who enjoys the status of primus inter pares (first among equals) among the Eastern Orthodox prelates of the world and is considered the representative and spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians. Biden and Constantinople Biden met the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on several occasions, including in America, Greece, and Constantinople. He owns describes the meetingsas one of the greatest honors of my life. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Biden said, is the most Christ-like figure I have ever met. I have never met anyone like His All Holiness. He radiates grace, conviction and faith in every move, Biden said before taking office. The relationship between the two leaders should bode well for many concerns of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, according to reports. In January, Bartholomew praised Biden for his actions regarding the lifting of travel bans from some Muslim-majority countries and the return of the Paris Climate Agreement. In an official statement, the Patriarch said: The Ecumenical Patriarchate expresses its joy at two highly symbolic executive orders of the new American president. The Ecumenical Patriarchate congratulates the new President of the United States, Joseph Biden, on his assumption of office, and welcomes two highly symbolic executive orders signed immediately after his inauguration. Biden sent a letter to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in response. In a handwritten postscript, Biden wrote to the Ecumenical Patriarch: Stay well. We need your leadership.

