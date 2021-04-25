What’s the matter, Covid or Democracy? – The New Indian Express

Let’s face it, Corona swept India in a way that indicates leadership failure. The shameful details that underline this continue to surface one after another. Hospitals are running low on oxygen, but India exported more than 9,000 metric tonnes of oxygen in the first three quarters of the fiscal year just ended. Who is responsible for this silly situation? Bodies have piled up in morgues and crematoriums, but central and state governments are hiding the numbers. The system collapsed mainly because, as the chairman of the Public Health Foundation said, “the leaders did not correctly indicate that this was an epidemic that was not gone. “.

The leadership was occupied otherwise. On the day a record 2.34,000 new Corona cases were recorded as well as 1,341 deaths, the Prime Minister was busy speaking at a political rally in Bengal, remarking with satisfaction that he had ” never seen such a crowd ”. The country’s Home Secretary hung around Bengal, ridiculing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and making new ground-level arrangements for her party to take over the state. He organized a roadshow, with crowds defying the pandemic.

It is in times of emergency that people recognize the greatness or the smallness of their leaders. Winston Churchill was a petty racist, but when the world war challenged his country he reached great heights as leader of Britain. He did it, as Mao Zedong did in China and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, thinking only of his country and its people, never of himself.

In India, the desire of the Prime Minister to see his personal mark on all movements in India and by India is a recognized fact. All policy initiatives are Modi initiatives and not Indian initiatives. This approach has been adopted in the measurement of vaccination certificates. Civilized countries never project parties and party leaders into such national endeavors.

In the United States, for example, a signed photograph of the Speaker of the House of Representatives is affixed to the official logo of the Center for Disease Control. Britain and Israel have similar practices. In India, vaccination certificates bore the prime minister’s photo even when she violated the standard code of conduct. Many political parties protested. The health ministry explained that filters were applied to ensure that Modi’s photo did not appear on vaccination certificates “in traction-related conditions.” Who is trying to fool whom?

What we have is an “unstoppable prime minister” who has an “I am the state” approach to governance. He will follow his path no matter what. There is a song called “Unstoppable” made famous by Australian singer Sia Kate. The lyrics go like this: I know what it takes to cheat this town / I’m unstoppable / I’m a Porsche with no brakes / I’m invincible / Yeah, I win every game / I’m so powerful / I haven’t no batteries needed to play.

We have a system where those that run on batteries last the longest and go the furthest. Think about the country’s health minister. The Honorable Dr Harsh Vardhan recently tweeted lines that stood out for their abjectivity and eagerness to win favor. “I salute the visionary leadership of the Honorable Premier Shree Narendra Modi Ji and the prudence of the Minister of Finance in bringing us closer to ‘Health for All’.” Should a cabinet minister openly greet the chief of staff and that too with words so obviously meant to be in favor? The answer is yes, if we are talking about the Indian cabinet where the leader needs frequent reaffirmations of his leadership qualities.

The price of greatness is responsibility, they say. Responsible country leaders usually have a disposition to anticipate developing crises and prepare in advance to deal with them. In our country, the crisis often takes us by surprise, then we see the authorities struggling to cope. When they fail, they blame others. When the Covid crisis developed unexpectedly, India attempted to position itself as an alternative to China in vaccine production. He found that China had a strong organization which could not be easily challenged. In a matter of weeks, India went from being an exporter of vaccines to that of an importer.

But China’s interest is then limited to making President Xi Jinping the undisputed center of power; popularity is not a factor. India is a democracy and democracy has deeply rooted issues: like the need for a leader to be loved by the people, a great nuisance. Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh was right when he said last week that democracy is a handicap. Shall we say, down with the Constitution, down with Parliament?