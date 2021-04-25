Dominic Grieve leads revenge against the Prime Minister under the guise of protesting the sleaze

Small shots of the archi-Remoaners: Dominic Grieve leads Anna Soubry and former Conservative MP Phillip Lee to take revenge on Boris Johnson under the guise of the protest against the sleaze
Dominic Grieve led ‘Remoaner Revenge’ against PM with Dyson-inspired jibe
Remaining veterans of failed anti-Brexit campaign have lined up to blow up PM
Anna Soubry took to Twitter to rage PM and Mr Cummings ‘deserve each other’
By Brendan Carlin For The Mail on Sunday
Published: | Update:
AsAging Japanese soldiers from World War II, they came, emerging from the jungle, seemingly oblivious that the Brexit conflict was about an army of arch remnants seeking to take shots at the hated foe.
Under the guise of a sleaze protest, Dominic Grieve led a ‘Remoaner’s revenge’ against Boris Johnson with his Dyson-inspired jibe over a ‘vacuum of integrity’.
And to support, other veterans of the failed anti-Brexit campaign have lined up to blow up the PM.
Grieve, who was kicked out by Mr Johnson from the Tory parliamentary party over his Brexit rebellion, appeared to enjoy his chance to strike back, accusing the PM of ‘smoke and mirrors’ over how the redevelopment of his Downing Street apartment has been paid for.
In what sounded like a well-rehearsed jibe, he added that the scandal was’ just an illustration of the chaos Mr Johnson seems to be bringing in his wake and the reason is he is a void of integrity ”.
Anna Soubry, another former Tory Remainer MP, took to Twitter to get upset that Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings ‘deserve each other selfish two-faced liars’.
And former Tory MP Phillip Lee made a direct link to Brexit, saying the ‘dirty and incompetent little cabal’ who now run the country were ‘the same people who started by lying about Brexit’ .
Former Tony Blair and the die-hard spin doctor Alastair Campbell added: ‘Hopefully this ends with a Labor government getting rid of these sleazebags and cleaning up this cesspool. ”
Fervent Brexiteer Mark Francois retaliated by saying: ‘In the eyes of diehard leftovers, Boris’ unforgivable sin has been to fulfill the democratic mandate to get us out of the EU. ”
But Dr Lee dismissed the idea that his conviction was simply rooted in Brexit, saying his criticism also included Mr Johnson’s handling of Covid, calling him ‘incompetent, untrustworthy and totally unsuited to be Prime minister ”.
