Dominic Grieve leads revenge against the Prime Minister under the guise of protesting the sleaze

Under the guise of a sleaze protest, Dominic Grieve led a ‘Remoaner’s revenge’ against Boris Johnson with his Dyson-inspired jibe over a ‘vacuum of integrity’.

And to support, other veterans of the failed anti-Brexit campaign have lined up to blow up the PM.

Grieve, who was kicked out by Mr Johnson from the Tory parliamentary party over his Brexit rebellion, appeared to enjoy his chance to strike back, accusing the PM of ‘smoke and mirrors’ over how the redevelopment of his Downing Street apartment has been paid for.

In what sounded like a well-rehearsed jibe, he added that the scandal was’ just an illustration of the chaos Mr Johnson seems to be bringing in his wake and the reason is he is a void of integrity ”.

Anna Soubry, another former Tory Remainer MP, took to Twitter to get upset that Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings ‘deserve each other selfish two-faced liars’.

And former Tory MP Phillip Lee made a direct link to Brexit, saying the ‘dirty and incompetent little cabal’ who now run the country were ‘the same people who started by lying about Brexit’ .

Former Tony Blair and the die-hard spin doctor Alastair Campbell added: ‘Hopefully this ends with a Labor government getting rid of these sleazebags and cleaning up this cesspool. ”

Fervent Brexiteer Mark Francois retaliated by saying: ‘In the eyes of diehard leftovers, Boris’ unforgivable sin has been to fulfill the democratic mandate to get us out of the EU. ”

But Dr Lee dismissed the idea that his conviction was simply rooted in Brexit, saying his criticism also included Mr Johnson’s handling of Covid, calling him ‘incompetent, untrustworthy and totally unsuited to be Prime minister ”.