Indonesia puts an end to hopes, declares submarine with 53 crew lost El Financiero





The Indonesian Navy said on Saturday that after finding items from a missing submarine in the past two days, it concluded that the ship was wrecked and split, seemingly ending hopes of finding the 53 crew on board alive. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the presence of an oil slick and debris near the site where the submarine last submerged on Wednesday off the island of Bali. they were clear evidence of the wreckage of the KRI Nanggala 402. Indonesia previously considered unity to be missing. Navy chief Yudo Margono explained at a press conference that an explosion was excluded, because in this case there will be pieces. The cracks occurred gradually in places as it dropped from 300 meters to 400 meters and then to 500 meters … An explosion was reportedly heard by sonar, he added. The Navy had previously said it believed the submarine sank to a depth of between 600 and 700 meters, far beyond its collapse depth of 200 meters, by which time the water pressure would be greater than that. that the hull could support. The cause of the disappearance remains a mystery. The Navy noted that an electrical failure could have prevented the submarine from performing emergency procedures on the surface. Margono explained that over the past two days, rescuers have found various items belonging to KRI Nanggala 402, such as parts of a torpedo aligner, a bottle of grease believed to be used to grease the periscope, remains of prayer mat and a piece of broken coolant. reconditioned pipe on the submarine in South Korea in 2012. With the authentic evidence we found that would belong to the submarine, we came out of the missing submarine phase. to the wrecked submarineMargono pointed out during a press conference in Bali where the elements found were presented. Margono added that relief teams from Indonesia and other countries would assess the results. Specify that so far no body has been found. Authorities had said earlier that the crew would run out of oxygen as early as Saturday. Although there was no sign of life from the submarine, the families of the crew remained hopeful that the massive search operation would find the ship in time. The country’s president, Joko Widodo, ordered that everything be done to locate the submarine and asked the Indonesians to pray for the safe return of the crew. The submarine powered by a diesel engine it was built in germany and had been in service in Indonesia since 1981. It carried 49 crew members and three gunners, as well as its commander, the Indonesian defense ministry said. Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, has faced increasing challenges for its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese ships near the Natuna Islands.

