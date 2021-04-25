Incompetence takes Corona out of control in Punjab, KP: Bilawal





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed concern over the spread of COVID-19 in the country, and said the pandemic had spiraled out of control in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to incompetence and bad strategy of the selected. government.

The PPP is supporting health workers across the country during this difficult time as the third wave of coronavirus sweeps the country, he said in a statement, adding that mass vaccination is the only way to avoid them. economic problems caused by the coronavirus.

The PPP chairman said the spread of the virus could have been controlled with a timely lockdown. He expressed his condolences to the families of those killed by the coronavirus across the country.

Imran Khan must understand that it is not possible to speed up economic activities in the country without controlling the coronavirus, he said.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan should account for every rupee in the corona relief fund and that he should also tell people what happened to his so-called Tiger Force which was formed to implement standard operating procedures. (SOP) for the coronavirus. He said the third wave of COVID-19 was caused by the UK variant which has spread across the country due to sheer government incompetence to provide strict surveillance, isolation and tracing at airports.

The PPP chairman pointed out that Imran Khan, who was suffering from COVID-19, himself chaired a five-member meeting when he was supposed to be in quarantine.

How can we expect an ordinary man to deal with SOPs in a country where the Prime Minister himself does not follow government advice and refuses to take mandatory health regulations seriously, he said. he questioned.

Bilawal said that due to poor government strategy, the third wave of COVID-19 is getting out of hand in the country.

The trend of voluntary action on SOPs in the country has faded due to the ineffectiveness of the PTI government’s awareness campaign against the coronavirus, he added.

The PPP chairman said the world sees the light of the end of the pandemic by vaccinating its citizens, but unfortunately the Pakistani government is dragging its feet to ensure vaccine availability in the country.

If vaccination continues at the current rate, only 20% of Pakistan’s population will be vaccinated in more than three years, he said, adding that if the government had the will, it could have procured large-scale vaccines. quantities well on time.

He said that unfortunately, Imran Khan’s government only cared about free donations from friendly countries, abdicating government responsibility to its citizens.

Bilawal said if China had not donated the vaccine, the process of delivering doses to frontline health workers in Pakistan would not have started immediately. He said the Pakistani people were suffering due to the PTI government’s complete failure to procure the COVID-19 vaccine in a timely manner, and pointed out that a single dose of the vaccine available for a few hundred rupees worldwide costs thousands. of rupees in Pakistan.

The COVID-19 vaccine is a basic human right, which should be provided free of charge or at least at the real world market price, he said.

The PPP chairman said that the statement by the Punjab’s health minister that people should take the vaccine at their own risk and that the government is not responsible for any adverse reactions, has fueled fear and suspicion among people about the vaccine. He said the federal government had so far failed to take significant steps to improve health care in the country, and stressed that other provinces in Pakistan should take action against COVID-19 as soon as possible. way of the government of Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, has called Bilawals’ immature policy on the coronavirus a shameful act.

SAPM took to Twitter and said COVID-19 cases were on the rise across the world. He asked if KP and Punjab are also responsible for the surge in positive cases in India, France, Iran, Italy, Brazil, America and Spain.

Shahbaz Gill questioned the role of PPP chairmen when 40% of Pakistan’s cases were reported in Karachi a few weeks ago.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Bilawals’ statement on Tiger Force’s performance was only a political outcome.

He said in a tweet that Tiger Force had done commendable work during the first wave of coronavirus. He said it was the Sindh government that refused to accept Tiger Force service.

