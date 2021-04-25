Bitcoin drops 1.8%; Turkey probes company

Image used for illustration purposes.

Bitcoin fell 1.77% to $ 50,269.9 on Saturday, losing $ 906.75 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s largest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 22.5% from a year-high of $ 64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, fell / plunged 4.91% to $ 2,253.41 on Saturday, losing $ 116.36 from its previous close.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies posted large losses on Friday, fearing that US President Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital gains taxes could hamper investment in digital assets.

News reports on Thursday said the Biden administration was planning a series of proposed changes to the U.S. tax code, including a plan to almost double capital gains taxes to 39.6% for people earning more. one million dollars.

Bitcoin, the largest and most popular cryptocurrency, fell to $ 47,555, dropping below $ 50,000 for the first time since early March. It was last down 4% to $ 49,667.

Smaller rivals Ether and XRP fell 3.5% and 6.7% respectively, while dogecoin, created as a joke for early crypto users and which had jumped around 8,000% this year before the latter. setback, was down 20% to $ 0.21, according to price and data tracker CoinGecko.

The tax plans rocked the markets, prompting investors to post profits in stocks and other risky assets, which rallied overwhelmingly in hopes of a solid economic recovery.

Bitcoin is on track for an 11.3% loss on the week, its worst weekly performance since late February. Over the year, however, it was still up 72%.



PROBES FROM TURKEY: Turkey arrested the head of one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency firms on Saturday after launching a manhunt for the founder of another exchange who fled to Albania.

Turkey’s crypto boom threatens to collapse quickly as companies pull back and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government prepares to bring the unregulated digital currency market under control. The volume of cryptocurrency purchases in the country of 84 million people increased tenfold between November and March, as Turks looked for ways to preserve their savings during a sharp drop in the value of the lira.

But the market began to collapse when the founder of Istanbul-based Thodex exchange, Faruk Fatih Ozer, fled to Albania with $ 2 billion in investor assets this week.

Thodex closed its doors while holding the investments of nearly 400,000 users.

Turkey issued an international arrest warrant and arrested dozens of Thodex employees in organized raids across the country on Friday.

Officials also blocked the account of the Vebitcoin exchange – one of Turkey’s top five – and launched an investigation after also abruptly halting its operations.

According to local reports, police arrested Vebitcoin chief executive Ilker Bas and three other company employees on Saturday as part of a broader investigation into the fraud.

“Due to recent developments in the cryptocurrency industry, our transactions have become much more intense than expected,” Vebitcoin said on its website.

“We would like to state with regret that this situation has led us to a very difficult process in the financial field. We have decided to cease operations in order to comply with all regulations and complaints. Data shared with AFP by analysis companies Chainalysis and Kaiko shows that the daily volume of all crypto purchases in Turkey has increased from around 500 million lire ($ 60 million) in November to as much as to six billion lire in March.

Coinhills ranks Turkey as the fifth largest crypto market in the world.

This could be even more important as many Turkish traders use popular off-shore exchanges in countries such as Malta.

But Erdogan’s government is preparing to tighten regulations after deciding to ban the use of cryptos for purchases of goods and services from April 30. Turkey’s central bank warned last week that cryptocurrencies “carry significant risks.”

“Wallets can be stolen or used illegally without the permission of their holders,” the central bank said. The problems at Thodex started after they ran a promotion offering Dogecoins to investors at a quarter of the price the popular currency was selling on other exchanges.

But Thodex users complained that it was a scam that prevented them from reselling the coins at full market value or exchanging them for other cryptos.

Turkish prosecutors charged Ozer with “aggravated fraud and the creation of a criminal organization”.

The turmoil in Turkey created ripples in the global crypto market and saw the value of bitcoin dip below $ 50,000 after hitting $ 57,000 earlier this week.