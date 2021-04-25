



High school students are eagerly awaiting their college acceptances this month amid a pandemic that has left great uncertainty over the next chapter in their lives. International student applicants are particularly concerned, as they face a unique set of challenges.

It is especially important for the United States to alleviate their concerns, which welcome more international students than any other country in the world. Over one million international students contribute nearly $ 41 billion to the U.S. economy each year, support more than 458,000 jobs, and pay the highest price so universities can maintain high-tech programs and maintain low tuition fees for American students. Despite these contributions, the Trump administration and COVID-19 have left international students scrambling.

If the Biden administration does not prioritize change for this key group, international students and the U.S. economy will suffer.

Impact of Trump and COVID-19

While the number of international students in the United States increased by 80% from 2006 to 2016, the drop in enrollment after Donald Trumps’ election in 2016 cost the American economy $ 11.8 billion and more 65,000 jobs.

Throughout His Tenure, President TrumpDonald TrumpOn The Money: Manchin Floats To Shatter Biden’s Infrastructure Proposal | New home sales jump more than 20% in March What obstruction to Biden’s climate initiative will Hillicon Valley look like: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube executives to testify at Senate hearing on algorithms | Big Tech’s five big antitrust players to watch, MORE, have sought to restrict the ability of international students to study and work in the United States. For example, Trump has threatened to end work opportunities for international students after graduation and accused international students of engaging in espionage and theft of intellectual property.

Trump has also attacked temporary H-1B work visas, which many international students rely on after graduation, dramatically increasing proofs of requests (RFEs) and quadrupling H-1B refusal rates.

COVID-19 added to concerns of international students. Embassy closures, travel restrictions, long delays in approving work permits and anti-Asian sentiment have contributed to confusion and panic among international students.

As a result, the fall of 2020 saw a 72% decrease in the enrollment of new international students. Almost 40,000 students from 700 institutions postponed enrollment, while one in five students logged into courses in another country. The decline resulted in a loss of $ 1.8 billion and 42,000 jobs in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Biden’s bump

The election of Bidens was a turning point for international students. Universities are already seeing a spike in applications from international students, a phenomenon called the Biden bump.

A survey of 800 prospective international students from 40 countries found that 76% had a better perception of the United States and 67% said they were now more likely to apply to American universities.

Despite President BidenJoe Biden7 MPs on leave after North Carolina shooting Overnight Defense: Pentagon panel recommends major change in prosecution of military sexual assault Reinforcements provide cover for withdrawal from Afghanistan | Biden’s choice would be the highest rank in the Pentagon. The Pentagon’s overtly trans ‘trickle-down’ economy is exactly what America needs. Last month, only 18 percent of U.S. consular posts were operating at full capacity. COVID-related travel bans also prevent students from Europe, the UK, China and Brazil from entering the United States directly. Even if visa processing resumes, the huge backlog of applications will likely cause significant delays.

While universities struggle to plan and advise their international students, some students are considering attending schools outside the United States if they cannot secure a visa interview soon.

Proposals

The Biden administration should do the following to attract international students, provide predictability, and enable universities and employers to retain global talent:

Biden should ask the appropriate agencies to formally withdraw proposed Trump-era rules that would hurt international students if implemented, including those that would limit student visas to a fixed number of years and discourage employers to sponsor students for H-1B visas. Biden is also expected to ask Immigration and Customs Enforcement to update its guidelines so that new international students can study in the United States even if they do so online. As Biden proposed in his US Citizenship Act. 2021, F-1 students should be allowed to have dual intent and apply for green cards immediately after graduation instead of having to rely on the H-1B temporary visa lottery. H-1B visas are expected to return at lower refusal and inquiry rates, with inquiries being more specific in their requests. Additionally, USCIS should reinstate the previous policy granting deference to applicants with earlier H-1B approvals. Biden is also expected to ask Congress to increase the annual cap for H-1B. The current ceiling of 85,000 visas is far too low for the nearly 275,000 registrations USCIS received this month.

Stephen Yale-Loehris Professor of Immigration Law Practice at Cornell Law School and Attorney at Miller Mayer LLP in Ithaca, New York He thanks Ayumi Berstein, third year student at Cornell Law School, for her assistance.

