US academics applaud Xi’s call to promote community of life for humans, nature __ (cctv.com)

LOS ANGELES, April 24 – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s appeal to promote a living community for man and nature boasted far-reaching wisdom and values, researchers from think tanks based in the United States.

“It is important that we share common values ​​for the world to embrace nature and develop an ecological civilization,” said Dr. Bruce Hanson, a researcher at the California Institute for Postmodern Development of China (IPDC), while recalling Xi’s speech Virtual Leaders’ Climate Summit made by video link on Thursday.

To build a community of life for man and nature, Xi made a six-pronged proposal on what the international community should commit to – harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, a people-centered approach with multilateralism and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

Discussing what we mean by harmony, productivity, systemic governance, well-being and other core values ​​is a key to a common understanding of climate change, Hanson told Xinhua in an interview on Friday, noting that he appreciates the values ​​and the initiatives presented in the speech. .

“Chinese civilization has always valued harmony between man and nature as well as respect for the laws of nature. We have constantly sought that man and nature can live in harmony with one another. other, “he said, quoting Xi.

It is “very encouraging” to hear what the head of the world’s most dynamic economy has to say, Hanson said, noting that Xi’s appeal also embodies the nation’s ancient wisdom.

The IPDC advocates global paths to ecological civilization through new modes of development, according to its website.

Echoing Hanson, Kevin Clark, director of the Center for Organic Philosophy, a Washington state-based nonprofit, said Friday that Xi’s remarks described “far-reaching values ​​for global cooperation between all peoples ”.

In an interview with Xinhua, Clark said he was impressed with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities that the president conveyed at the summit, stressing that developed countries, which bear more responsibility, should feel the call to their duty and contribute to the systemic governance of our ecosystem.

Just as no country or place on Earth is the same, developing countries can make diverse contributions to climate actions, and others must adapt to their particular challenges and concerns, Clark said.

Such values, exemplified in Xi’s remarks, come from a compassionate heart and guide countries to their own immanent responsibilities, according to Clark.

The president “reminds us (that) we must work on the basis of international law, follow the principle of equity and justice and focus on effective actions,” he added.

Hanson pointed out that in order to balance human well-being with the well-being of nature, the world needs actions other than words, especially massive and immediate reform of industrial systems.

“This indeed requires multilateralism, encouraging each of our efforts and sharing the fruits of those efforts,” he added.

Hanson said he agreed with what the president said about China’s goal of moving from peak carbon to carbon neutrality in a much shorter period of time than it could take. many developed countries require extremely hard efforts.

In the meantime, he expressed concern that it might be difficult for the global community to achieve an “ecological civilization” unless it allows for a faster and more dramatic change in greening.

“Innovation and will has to come from everyone on the planet. How could we encourage such a ‘grassroots’ effort?” Hanson asked, noting that China has made ecological cooperation a key part of Belt and Road cooperation, striving to improve people’s lives while preserving nature.