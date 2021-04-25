Boris Johnson’s dog Dilyn is played by an Italian mongrel called Marco

Enough to make a Jack Russell cross! Boris Johnson’s dog Dilyn is played by an Italian mongrel named Marco in the Covid crisis drama This Sceptred Isle
By Katie Hind, Showbusiness Editor-in-Chief for The Mail On Sunday
Published: | Update:
The producers of this island of Sceptred did an Italian job on the Prime Minister’s beloved pet, Dilyn the dog.
The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Dilyn, the mischievous Jack Russell cross adopted by Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in 2019, will be played by an Italian bastard called Marco.
“ You would have thought there would be a Dilyn lookalike a little closer to you, ” a source said. “Surely it should have been a British dog playing with him?”
Dilyn, who was rescued as a puppy from a South Wales breeder by Friends of Animals Wales, has gained a reputation for behavior more akin to a boorish Hollywood star.
Among his alleged misdeeds, Dilyn has been accused of hanging his leg over the purse of a departing wizard No.10, gnawing on antiques at Checkers and taking an unfortunate love interest in Dominic Cummings’ leg.
Marco will however be kept on a leash. The producers hired Sandra Strong, owner of Dogs On Camera, whose animals have appeared in movies and TV shows, including Downton Abbey and The Inbetweeners, to keep order, at least off-camera.
A former South London-based veterinary nurse, Ms Strong is a dog behavior specialist whose company Perfect Dog Training runs puppy and aggressive behavior, chewing and obedience classes.
Exclusive first pics of Ophelia Lovibond playing Carrie Symonds, while Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in the new Sky series ‘This Sceptred Isle’
According to insiders, Marco will be seen during the Sky Atlantic series, causing “ utter chaos and irritating staff ”. And much to the annoyance of Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds, who like to take their pets out personally, producers should show the three-year-old dog who is being walked at Checkers by RAF personnel who work at the Premier’s retirement. minister in Buckinghamshire.
Marco joined co-stars Kenneth Branagh, who plays Mr Johnson, and Ophelia Lovibond, who plays Ms Symonds, on the London set last week.
The five-part series is slated to air in the fall of next year.
