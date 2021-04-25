The search of Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Arvind Kejriwal on Covid cases

Himanta Biswa Sarma said around 650 beds were added as Covid cases continued to climb (File)

Guwahati:

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupted Arvind Kejriwal for “breaking protocol” during a meeting with chief ministers to oppose the televised discussion by his office, the Assam Minister of Health , Himanta Biswa Sarma, glanced at the Delhi Chief Minister. Mr Kejriwal has made constant appeals to the central government for help as Covid cases skyrocket in Delhi.

“Dear Sri @ ArvindKejriwal- Assam installed 8 oxygen factories (5.25 MT / day) after #Covid crisis; 5 ongoing. PM ​​Sri @narendramodi gave Delhi funds for 8 factories via #PMCARES in December 2020. Why blame Modi, when your government has failed and could install only one in eight! (Sic), ”Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet, tagging Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

The Assam minister also pinned this tweet to appear first on his profile.

In a chat with the Prime Minister on Friday, broadcast live on TV for a while, Arvind Kejriwal spoke about the crippling oxygen crisis in the nation’s capital as several Delhi hospitals reported an acute oxygen crisis on social media and went to court for help.

At the meeting, Arvind Kejriwal informed Prime Minister Modi that a “great tragedy” could arise due to the oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals and requested the Prime Minister’s intervention: “If you please sir, we need your advice. “

While interacting with media from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Mr Sarma said, “In addition to the existing capacity, the GMCH and the Assam Department of Public Works have met to determine whether 10 to 15 other oxygen plants could be set up to respond to any likely crisis. “

Mr Sarma earlier last year was praised for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Assam and for bringing the death rate under control by building several Covid facilities and performing tests even though the number of instances was Student.

The Assam minister, in a four-part series of tweets with #ModiSavesIndia on Friday, cited various steps the Center has taken to make remdesivir available to states and claimed that the “lion’s share” of the oxygen was given to states where the BJP is not in power.

#ModiSavesIndia 3/4 In fact, non-NDA states have been given the lion’s share #oxygen – Maha (1661 MT), Delhi (480 MT), AP (440 MT), Telangana (360 MT), Chhattisgarh (227 MT), Rajasthan (207 MT), Punjab (136 MT). The facts speak for themselves. Let’s not play politics NOW. Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 24, 2021

“It is rather sad and also intriguing that a false narrative is being cycled about the supply of oxygen / remdesivir to states. Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi has always put India first as a currency and this is reflected in all Indian government policies and programs, ”he tweeted to counter the rhetoric that the BJP is in power has been favored over others.

“The facts speak for themselves. Let’s not get into politics now,” he added.

Speaking about vaccines available to everyone over 18 from May 1, Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Assam had a ready stock of 2.06 lakh of vaccine and bought two more lakh on Friday. and three more lakh will be released by April 28. With these, Assam should agree. “

“You will need to register with the Center to get vaccinated in the second phase and the Center will allocate the vaccines accordingly for states to purchase. The initial cost will be covered by the Arogya fund and the excess will be taken from the state budget allocation. ,” he added.

Mr Sarma further said Assam allocated 300 rupees per day per patient for their food and added around 650 beds as Covid cases continued to climb.

Assam had registered 2,236 new cases in 24 hours on Saturday, bringing the state’s number of active cases to more than 14,000.