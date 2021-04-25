Unlike Boehner, Representative David Price offers a scholarly look at Congress and post-Trump-era politics





Price was first elected to the House in 1986. He narrowly lost a candidate for re-election in the 1994 Republican landslide. He returned to his seat two years later and has been there ever since. He sits on the Appropriations Committee, whose members once wielded enormous power. They still have some influence today, but as Price explains, not like in the good old days and in a much different House than when he was first elected.

Price writes as both a practitioner and scholar. Before coming to Congress, he taught political science at Yale and Duke universities. He also has a divinity degree. He is a committed Democrat who served as state party chairman in North Carolina before running for Congress. He writes as an institutionalist and a partisan.

Price calls his book The Congressional Experience: An Institution Transformed. First published in 1992, the current edition of the book, now its fourth, features a cover photo of the Capitol dome with storm clouds in the background, which, as Price notes, offers an appropriate metaphor for the time.

The book began at the suggestion of a friend. A colleague in political science persuaded me that I should keep a journal and, at some point, write what it’s like to be elected and to be located in an institution, Price said in a recent interview. And so I did it reluctantly [and] I found that I liked him more than I thought.

It was two decades ago. The latest edition took Price two years to write and is considerably new work, focusing heavily but not exclusively on the years Barack Obama and Donald Trump were in the Oval Office.

It has been very tempting to write this over the past couple of years to simply say that the major changes are Trumpians, he said. But Price offers a longer, more contextual analysis of how the politics and institution of Congress have changed in recent decades.

I spent quite a bit of time talking about the march towards centralization and the extent to which polarization is responsible for centralization, he said. It is certainly not the same institution in terms of the starting point of a member like me or the type of projects that we undertake. It really changed a lot during my time there, and I try to make that understandable.

The centralization of power began decades ago. Price recalls the story of Democratic leaders and their reformist allies seeking to wrest power from southern committee chairs. The idea was not so much to centralize power as it was to remove or reduce the power of these committee barons, he said.

Over time, as the two parties settled ideologically, the centralization of power gained momentum. Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) Consolidated power in the office of House Speakers after the GOP took a majority of the chambers in 1994. When Democrats regained control of the House in the 2006 election, Price said , President Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has no intention of reverting to a more decentralized style of leadership. Over time, she has proven to be one of the most powerful speakers in history.

The centralization of power has radically changed the functioning of the Chamber. Price notes that generations of students have used textbooks describing how a bill becomes law, work their way through the committee process, and then to bipartisan amendments on the floor and their eventual passage. That’s really not the way most work is done these days, Price said. And it’s a function of polarization and centralization that … has completely changed the way we do business.

Crisis legislation has also consolidated power in the hands of rulers, out of necessity, whether during the tedious and predictable struggle over government funding, with threats of government shutdowns, or by now trying to do business in the country. in the midst of a pandemic. Guess what? Price said. The power goes to the top when you get by with these things.

If there is any overlap with Boehner, perhaps by accident more than by design, it would be on the subject of the rise of an anti-government Republican Party, which Price sees as terribly damaging to the government process.

In his book, Price writes that he tells students: if they wanted to understand our constitutional history, they should read The Federalist, but if they really want to understand American politics, they should read the anti-Federalists.

He argues that the anti-federalist legacy has had positive effects, one of which is the Bill of Rights. But extreme anti-government sentiment, he writes, often leads to a misdiagnosis of the power we should be concerned about and throws ideological obstacles to the practical and judicious use of government power.

The Tea Party movement that propelled Republicans to power in the House in 2010 was a recent manifestation of anti-federalist tension in American politics. The impact was profound, as a hard core of anti-government conservatives pushed the GOP further and further to the right, and whose Freedom Caucus members hectored Boehner to the point that he ultimately stepped down as president. Under Trump, everything got worse.

Towards the end of his book, Price writes, my hope for the post-Trump era is first that the end of Trumpism will come quickly and, second, that it involves the assembly of a broad coalition of center-left on the Democratic side, with the Republicans regrouping into a genuine center-right conservative party.

These words were written before the end of the 2020 election. How does Price see it now that President Biden has been elected and Trump is a former president? The immediate goal, of course, has been achieved, thank goodness, he said. But that doesn’t mean Trumpism will disappear as the dominant force in the Republican Party.

He then added, I am just distressed that the defeat did not lead to self-examination and a reorientation of the party. It could still happen. Well see how long Trump can keep the brand and the fervor alive. But for now, not very promising.

As a result, Price said he doubts efforts to find common ground, given the state of politics and the challenges facing the country.

I think the issues were in the area of ​​racial justice, the climate issues, you know, these are really urgent, almost urgent situations, he said. And it will not satisfy anybody, nor will it be an adequate response, to simply seek a vague common ground.

Price offered a look back at the story and an effort to put the current moment into a larger context. I wouldn’t describe the past four years as the historical norm, he said. But I think that for some time to come there will be serious political divisions in the country. And therefore, there’s going to have to be strong leadership in Congress to pull anything together.

