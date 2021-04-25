PM Imran Khan orders Punjab CM to investigate alleged changes to Ring Road project





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, to launch an investigation into the alleged changes to the Rawalpindi Peripheral Project.

Noting the alleged changes in the realignment, the Prime Minister asked the Chief Minister of Punjab why the cost of the project has increased from 40 billion rupees to 65 billion rupees.

The Prime Minister also asked Mr. Buzdar to share his findings on the private housing companies that have benefited from the changes in the design of the project.

According to informed sources, the Prime Minister issued these directives to the Chief Minister of Punjab after the matter was brought to the attention of the Prime Minister that due to certain changes in the road alignment plan, the cost of the project had increased from Rs40bn to Rs65bn.

Sources said the changes to the 85-kilometer Rawalpindi Ring Road project were made after intervention by some politicians and others.

It has been learned that the estimated cost of the road project is 40 billion rupees, however, the additional expenses after the changes to the original plan would increase its cost to 65 billion rupees.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the authorities will trace the elements behind the alleged modifications to the road project in order to bring those responsible to justice.

Work on the project has not been started as the local government has issued a call for tenders for the project.

The Prime Minister ordered that an investigation should first be made into when the original plan was changed, for what reasons, at whose request and for whose benefit.

“Liability will be fixed and those recognized officials involved in any illegal changes to the project master plan will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the sources said.

“It will also be examined whether the alignment of the project and the width of the road have been changed in favor of certain private housing companies and whether certain politicians or influential groups are involved in the scam,” they said.

Initial estimates put the construction of the 85 km road to be completed at a cost of Rs 40 billion.

Earlier, the retired Rawalpindi commissioner, Captain Mohammad Mehmood, had asked companies interested in securing the contract for the project as part of a public-private partnership to submit their bids by April 12.

