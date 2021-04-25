China to continue belt and road cooperation and boost green projects





Xi said China will establish closer partnerships on infrastructure, rules and standards. China will build a closer partnership for green development and promote cooperation on green infrastructure, green energy and green finance, he said. He also called for improving the Belt and Road Initiative International Coalition for Green Development (BRIGC), the Green Investment Principles (GIP) for the BRI and other multilateral cooperation platforms “to make green a defining feature of belt and road cooperation”. Qian Keming, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce, said China will focus on promoting green and low-carbon energy in the markets along the belt and the road and on the development of renewable energies such as gas, solar, l wind power, hydropower and nuclear power. China will also introduce rules to promote sustainability in developing countries through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). John Yeap of Pinsent Masons, the law firm behind Out-Law, said: “The energy and infrastructure BRI has historically been very focused on coal-fired power projects. The project which is generally recognized as the first investment project financed by the BRI is actually a coal-fired power project in Pakistan, and in the last few years we have seen significant activity in energy projects in the coal in regions like Africa but also elsewhere in the world. All other things being equal, coal offers the lowest energy cost, and developing countries need to provide electricity to their people at the lowest possible cost. “ “However, we are seeing several countries that have historically turned to coal for new baseload power generation moving away from coal. The commitments made under the Paris Agreement require countries around the world to assess their energy policies. In response, we can see that China is also realigning its international cooperation strategy to embrace investments in green energy and infrastructure. In this regard, China has a lot to offer, ranging from its solar panel industry to wind turbines. For example, China will overtake the UK this year in having the highest number of offshore wind capacities installed. China of course also has a leading nuclear power generation industry, ”he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos