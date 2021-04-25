‘Of course it’s genocide’: how Biden kept a promise to Armenians that Obama wouldn’t





But while the two chatted, Hamparian had no other excuse. What he heard from the former national security official was remorse.

We were on the wrong side of this issue, the former official said. We should have been right.

This former official was Antony Blinken.

Now Blinken is Secretary of State and he has helped right a wrong that former Obama President Joe Biden has long regretted.

Today, on the anniversary of the Armenian genocide, Biden did what no other US president had done, largely out of fear of alienating Turkey to formally refer to the massacre today. a century old like genocide. The massacre began in 1915 with the break-up of the Ottoman Empire, mainly in what is modern Turkey.

It was Biden himself in 2009, then vice president, who called on the Hamparians group, the Armenian National Committee of America, to announce Obamas’ decision to renounce his promise, citing a wish from the Turkish government, NATO ally, that it would improve relations with Armenia. Despite years of pressure, Obama has refused to make the official designation, choosing instead, on his last Armenian Remembrance Day in office, to call it a massacre and the first mass atrocity.

Interviews with current and former diplomats, elected officials, and Armenian American leaders familiar with how Biden made the decision tell the story of a new president and the top brass of his national security team, many of whom regretted to failing to recognize the atrocities when they were previously in power.

On the campaign trail in 2019, Biden was at a Boston-area fundraiser hosted by Larry Lucchino, former president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, when he saw Anthony Barsamian, co-chair of the Armenian Assembly. from America, and reached out.

I know how important the Armenian Genocide is to you. Of course, its genocide, Biden said, according to Barsamian. I didn’t even have to say anything. He led with it.

After Bidens’ election, members of Armenian groups were invited to two calls with Biden’s team, one during the transition and another week after Biden took office, according to a caller who said. describes conversations at POLITICO. The second appeal, led by Philip Reeker, acting secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, focused in part on the genocide, but stopped just before making a full pledge.

The Armenian community had already heard promises.

In 2000, then House Speaker Dennis Hastert was on the verge of presenting a resolution to Congress, but backed out after phone calls from then-President Bill Clinton and his politicians urging his opposition a decision that ultimately cost one of his GOP colleagues, Rep. James E. Rogan (R-Calif.), His Seat.

Weeks later, Rogan paid the price in his district, home to a large Armenian community, losing his re-election to Senator Adam Schiff.

For the Armenians it was a long road with barriers big and small. They have fought with the newspapers for years to stop labeling the massacre as alleged genocide or to put the word genocide itself in quotation marks.

But they also became savvy after decades of inaction from Washington, realizing that if a new president didn’t show up in his first year in office, he was almost certain it wouldn’t happen.

In recent months, that meant a major push in Congress and frequent contact with their legislative champion, Sen. Bob Menendez (DN.J.). Menendez had passed a 2019 resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide, which was seen as a watershed moment after Congress overwhelmingly approved it.

Menendez hammered out the question during confirmation hearings for Blinken and Samantha Power, a candidate for the United States Agency for International Development, a former student of Obama who has publicly expressed regret for not acknowledging the Armenian genocide during this mandate. As Menendez increased public pressure, the senator was convinced that Blinken and his team would not relinquish the nomination even if they wanted to. During the election campaign, the president and his key aides signaled that the official designation was a priority, promising a year ago today to recognize the genocide. Menendez felt that the administration was locked up, according to a source close to the thinking of the senators.

An already icy relationship between the United States and Turkey may also have given the administration a little more leeway to formalize the genocide designation. Biden had previously caused a stir with Turkey after calling Erdogan an autocrat. Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on Ankara after the Turkish government bought air defense systems from Russia.

Biden has long promised to make global human rights a priority. In less than 100 days, his administration authorized sanctions against senior Russian government officials in retaliation for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, severely criticized China for the crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, and warned Ethiopian and Burmese governments against the consequences of endangering civilians. Lives.

Biden spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday the first time they have spoken since Biden took office to inform him of the impending appointment. The official White House reading of the conversation, however, did not include this crucial detail.

Today’s designation marks decades of effort by the Armenian community, an advocacy effort often overtaken and overtaken by Turkish lobbyists who showered Washington brokers with money and warned that the recognition of the genocide would jeopardize relations with a key ally.

But Bidens’ decision was also made for decades.

This is something he has expressed to me many times over 20 years, said Dick Harpootlian, a longtime friend of Biden’s. Harpootlian, a South Carolina state senator and former Democratic Party chairman who is also of Armenian descent, grew up with family members telling him atrocities. Harpootlian raised the issue almost every time he saw Biden, he said. He does not hesitate to qualify what happened as genocide.

When the presidents’ statement finally arrived on Saturday, Biden didn’t mince words.

We remember the lives of all who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we reiterate our commitment to prevent such an atrocity from happening again. From April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by the Ottoman authorities, 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination, said the president. We are not doing this to blame but to make sure that what happened never happens again.

