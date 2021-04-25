While You Sleep: 5 Stories You May Have Missed, April 25, World News & Top Stories





One billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered worldwide More than a billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, less than five months after the start of the deployment of the first mass inoculation programs, according to an AFP count at 5.45 p.m. GMT on Saturday. At least 1,002,938,540 doses have been administered in 207 countries and territories, according to the tally established from official sources. More than half, or 58%, was administered in three countries: the United States with 225.6 million doses, China with 216.1 million doses and India with 138.4 million. However, in terms of the proportion of the population that has been vaccinated, Israel leads the way, with nearly six in ten Israelis fully vaccinated. READ MORE HERE Biden acknowledges Armenian genocide, defying Turkey US President Joe Biden on Saturday admitted the murders of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915 as genocide, a watershed moment for the descendants of the hundreds of thousands of dead as he defied decades of pressure from Turkey. Biden became the first US president to use the word genocide in a customary anniversary statement, a day after informing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he was moving forward with this step and seeking to limit the fury expected from the NATO ally. This declaration is a massive victory for Armenia and its vast diaspora. READ MORE HERE Shock in the hometown of a Tunisian suspect during an attack in France A Tunisian who stabbed a police worker in France to death in an alleged Islamist attack was depressed and not pious, relatives said on Saturday, expressing shock and disbelief. They identified him as Jamel Gorchene, 36, from M’saken – the same hometown as Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, who carried out a deadly attack in France in July 2016. Bouhlel slammed into a truck crowd of people on the seafront in the Mediterranean city of Nice as they celebrated July 14, killing 86 people before being shot by police. READ MORE HERE Klopp: Liverpool don’t ‘deserve’ Champions League next season Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool do not play like a team that ‘deserves’ Champions League football next season after missing the opportunity to make the Premier League top four with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Saturday. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Liverpool wasted plenty of opportunities to extend their lead and called in downtime. The Reds even got a reprieve when Callum Wilson’s equalizer was ruled out after a VAR review for handball, but they still couldn’t hold out as Willock’s deflected strike ensured a vital point in the Magpies’ offer. for top flight survival. READ MORE HERE Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live with guest Miley Cyrus Billionaire Elon Musk will host Saturday Night Live for the first time on May 8, NBC reported on Saturday. Musical guest Miley Cyrus will mark her sixth appearance as a musical guest. The news comes as Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, celebrates the arrival of the Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Saturday. READ MORE HERE







