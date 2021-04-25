Cabinet or card game? – Journal





MORE than half of his five-year term, Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled his cabinet for the sixth time on April 16. It was the second major reshuffle that changed the portfolios of six ministers. Previously, a reshuffle affected some nine portfolios in April 2019, just eight months after forming the government and inducting a cabinet of 16 ministers on August 20, 2018. Today, only eight ministers from the first cabinet retain the portfolios assigned in 2018 Most of the shuffles involved only a change of portfolio; only two ministers Amir Kayani and Dr Hafeez Shaikh had to leave the cabinet.

Given the lingering demands of coalition partners and political considerations within the party, there will certainly be new cabinet inductions in the near future and portfolios could be reshuffled again. At least one special assistant to the prime minister and a few other high-level technocrats were recently elected on the PTI tickets to the Senate, and it is highly likely that these people could hold cabinet positions with the official designation of minister.

Cabinet shuffle is not unusual in democracies, especially in a form of parliamentary government where the Prime Minister is under constant pressure to keep lawmakers from his party and allies in good spirits. The task becomes all the more difficult as the parliamentary majority is thin, as is currently the case in Pakistan.

The frequent reshuffle of ministers is the manifestation of a deeper problem.

This act of distributing cabinet positions based on political considerations leads to the strange phenomenon of two cabinets. A cabinet is made up of ministers and ministers of state, all elected but most of them with very little knowledge or skills to lead the ministries they are supposed to manage.

Read: What makes a minister?

The second cabinet is made up of unelected technocrats with virtually no party affiliation, and they are appointed as advisers or special assistants to the prime minister. Many of these special advisers or assistants are publicly informed as having the status of Minister or Minister of State. However, despite these notifications, the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure do not allow the exercise of executive power by these unelected special advisers and assistants. This technical difficulty had led to the appointment of an unelected Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister for six months before he could stand for election.

The same difficulty led to the enthronement of Shaukat Tarin, another unelected technocrat, as the new Minister of Finance. All of these efforts to circumvent the rules are aimed at complying with at least the letter of the law, if not the spirit, until such time as the case is again challenged in a superior court which then prevents the government from using advisers and special assistants as de facto ministers. .

Since the Prime Minister has the privilege to induct, fire or change the portfolio of any minister, serious questions arise after these repeated and frequent reshuffles. For example, what are these changes for? If it is the performance of a minister that leads to his transfer to another ministry, that hardly makes sense. Poor performance should lead to showing the minister the door, not to a transfer to another ministry.

We understand and it is commendable that the Prime Minister has developed a performance appraisal system for ministers in which goals are set for them after they get their agreement and their performance is assessed quarterly. If a minister fails to meet most of the goals in one department, how will he do better in another? The displacement of ministers negatively affects the work of ministries also because frequent transfers have a negative impact on the continuity of policies and projects.

Apparently, the mingling of ministers is seen as a useful tool in creating a public impression that the CEO is vigilant, dynamic and in control. It should not be necessary to use such a tool if there are solid achievements to showcase.

The frequent reshuffle of ministers and the creation of two cabinets is the manifestation of a deeper problem. Political parties generally lack competent and knowledgeable elected representatives who are prepared for governance. Our elected lawmakers can be very good at making themselves known in their ridings through their hard work and maintaining a great relationship with voters. They can also manage their relationship with party leadership very well, which pays dividends when the party gives them a ticket to run for office; the strength of the party’s base of support in a constituency is usually the difference between winning and losing an election. Where many elected lawmakers fail is in the knowledge and experience of governance as well as in training. Despite their individual success in elections and the success of their party, they are unable to add value to the party’s ability to govern the country or province.

Preparing to rule a country, province, district or city is where political parties in Pakistan have generally failed. There is absolutely no system within parties to train their members, officials or lawmakers let alone have provisions in place to develop the capacity of lawmakers to play a potential role in the management of a ministry.

I was pleasantly surprised to learn, in a recent conversation with a former member of the Indonesian Election Commission, that political parties in Indonesia are required by law to spend 60% of their income on political education. their members, officials and legislators. Political education aims to prepare politicians for roles as legislators or ministers. Pakistani political parties, in general, do not make such an effort to train their potential lawmakers and ministers. A shadow cabinet can create a very useful system for potential ministers to learn about ministries and transition to government when the time comes.

The author is president of the Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency.

[email protected]

Twitter: @ABMPildat

Posted in Dawn on April 25, 2021

