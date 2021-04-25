Story of Jokowi’s deputy adjutant blocked by Paspampres, once South Korean president was angry







AKP Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah is a deputy assistant to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). As a deputy adjutant, Syarif certainly has a lot of experience in accompanying Jokowi. In a video, Syarif recounts one of his experiences accompanying President Jokowi to South Korea. He felt blocked by Paspampres. Then it angered the President of South Korea. Here is the full review.

President Jokowi was invited to Dongdaemun

Report from the Youtube Chat Channel, AKP Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah recounted his experience accompanying President Jokowi to South Korea. At that time, President Jokowi was invited by the President of South Korea to shop in Dongdaemun.

"So the president of South Korea at the time invited the president (of Indonesia) to Dongdaemun, to be a place like Tanah Abang. At that time, the president invited the president of South Korea to Tanah Abang and it was over. batik. It is the Korean President who invites President Jokowi to Dongdaemun (a kind of mall like Tanah Abang)," said Syarif Muhammad.

President Jokowi Shopping in Dongdaemun

While in Dongdaemun, President Jokowi and his wife then went to buy clothes. Syarif as the adjutant's assistant also prepared money to pay later.

"There were lots of nice clothes and you were shopping at the time. I already prepared the money. Later you will shop, I will pay," he continued.

Was intercepted by the South Korean Paspampres

Syarif said at that time he was intercepted by the South Korean president's paspampers. After communicating, he finally walked in and started paying for President Jokowi and his wife's groceries.

"I was confronted with their paspampers. They were big bodies," said Syarif.

"Sometimes I say I use English.sorry he is my president, I must serve him", well it's true. Mother looked for me, called me. Finally I entered, when I entered, I started to pay," he added.

Angry South Korean President

Knowing that Syarif would pay for President Jokowi's purchases, the South Korean president was angry. In fact, the video was viral in South Korea.

"Just when I wanted to pay, the Korean president got angry. No no no, there's the video and it's viral," Syarif said.

"No no no, after that I said 'thank you, thank you, sorry but i have to pay this for my president' he said 'no no no'," he added.

Korean President pays for Jokowi's purchases

The South Korean president ultimately forced him to pay for groceries belonging to President Jokowi and his wife. Seeing Syarif in shock, President Jokowi just laughed.

"I've spent money before and received the same sales, haven't I? After the Korean president came, sales took the money, opened my hand, paid back. Wow, I was immediately shocked, you just laughed, my mother laughed too," Syarif said.

"Because the mother said to me, 'Brother, I paid yes', so I really have to pay. Finally, the president himself opened his wallet, asked how much? He paid. The Korean president has paid. paid for Pak Jokowi's clothes," he continued.

"It was viral. At that time he entered the media there and was quoted by the media in Indonesia. It proves that the country has great respect for the president. President Jokowi is highly respected."







