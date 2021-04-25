The success of the vaccine should prompt the PM to reconsider its roadmap

SIR On Wednesday we received the excellent news that only 32 of the millions of people vaccinated against Covid-19 have been admitted to hospitals with the disease in recent months.

However, Boris Johnson says he will not deviate from his track record outside of lockdown. Has he abandoned his senses?

Barbara smith

Stafford

SIR Every time I visit my 99 year old dad in his retirement home he tells me it’s like being in jail.

He says the house is good, the food is good, he loves people, but he wants to go out. He has no understanding of the coronavirus (believing it to be the name of a pleasure boat in Bridlington). Each resident and all staff in their home are fully immunized.

Such drastic restrictions are certainly no longer necessary. Time for people like my father is limited.

David moss

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

SIR Given the overwhelming success of the vaccination program, the NHS is surely protected.

So will Britain drop isolation requirements for people fully tested and vaccinated in places with extremely low infection rates, like Hong Kong? Please do not keep us on the Amber List if we can prove vaccination. We want to come for education, to see parents, to do business and to spend money.

Jonathan evans

Hong Kong

SIR Many people who disparage those who wish to travel abroad seem to believe that it is just for a few moments in the sun.

As a doubly bitten senior citizen, I am very eager to visit much missed children and grandchildren in Australia. I also want to continue to explore the world and its diverse cultures, cities and landscapes. Aside from feeling 10 years younger doing this, I don’t like the prospect of struggling with millions of summer vacationers for limited space on roads and railways, in hotels and on The beaches.

We never know how much time we have left, so we have to go on and take advantage of it now.

Tony rigby

Middleton-on-Sea, West Sussex

SIR Most of the people who die from most causes are older people. These people have all had their injections and their children are probably also vaccinated.

Isn’t it time to relax the rules on funerals, given that people mingle freely in shops and pubs? When my husband died, I was very comforted by the presence of my sons. The Queen shouldn’t have had to stand alone at her husband’s funeral; indeed, it shouldn’t happen to anyone bereaved by Covid-19 or anything else.

Funerals should be a priority for the government: they are more important than shopping or entertainment.

Anne Hedges

Woking, Surrey

Green capitalism

SIR I agree with your main article that we must trust the market to save the planet.

But the fight against crazy green measures must continue. No one is against saving the planet, but setting ridiculous goals and disrupting the economy and people’s lives is not the way to do it. Such measures are another unreasonable demand from the left, which sees the Earth as a victim of capitalist greed.

The free market has already contributed and will continue to be the engine of technological advances that will reduce pollution and protect the environment. The process is urgent, but not to the extent indicated by some extremist activists. Improvements and inventions are coming, at a promising speed. Boris Johnson would be well advised to take this message to the next climate summit.

John pritchard

Ingatestone, Essex

SIR Roger Arthur (Letters, April 23) is not the first to highlight the gulf between aspirations to go all-electric and our actual production capacity.

The government should undertake a thorough assessment of the likely demand on the national grid and of the current and future capacity to meet that demand.

The case of net zero depends on the assumption that electricity is clean energy. But that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. Currently around 40% of our electricity comes from gas-fired generation and although the proportion decreases with the commissioning of new renewables, it seems unlikely that the actual amount will decrease.

Since the grid will first use renewable sources, we have to recognize that the marginal user always uses electricity on gas. Considering this and the likelihood that the capacity will be stretched for many years to come, it certainly makes sense to use electricity where we need electricity and continue to burn gas, as efficiently as possible, there. where we need heat. It doesn’t make sense to turn heat into electricity, maybe 30 or 35 percent efficiency, and then convert the electricity back to heat.

Mike Keatinge

Sherborne, Dorset

Local authority funds

SIR With the elections scheduled for May 6, it is shameful that more than half of local authorities do not yet have audited accounts for 2019-2020, expected on November 30 (postponed from September 30 by Covid).

Michael McGough FCA

Loughton, Essex

Bombardier Harris

SIR I am not a statues overthrower. The legacy of Sir Arthur Bomber Harriss, discussed by Jeremy Black, must be able to speak for itself.

However, the massive destruction of German cities and their inhabitants in the last war remains questionable, both morally and as an effective means of defeating the enemy. Many treasures and beautiful buildings in beautiful cities, including our own (Exeter comes to mind), have been lost forever.

George Bell, Bishop of Chichester, spoke out against British conduct in the House of Lords in February 1944. He said: Why is there this failure to consider moral and spiritual facts? Why this forgetting of the ideals on which our cause is inspired? How can the War Cabinet fail to see that this progressive devastation of cities threatens the roots of civilization?

Churchill’s failure to subdue Harris raises serious questions about his own conduct of the war.

Ian girvan

Bath, Somerset

The courage of Mercers

SIR David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson all praised the British Armed Forces and Veterans at the Shipping Box, and mentioned the Armed Forces Pact. However, on many occasions their words have turned out hollow.

Like his two predecessors, Mr Johnson seems to have forgotten that the government rather than the private sector has a duty to uphold the guarantees of the pact, designed to ensure fair treatment and prevent individuals from being disadvantaged as a result of military service.

Johnny Mercer, the sacked defense minister, has been courageous both on the battlefield and in Parliament. As a member of the Special Committee on Defense, he often raised questions regarding veterans and questioned the wisdom of defense cuts.

Although he’s now in the back benches, I suspect we haven’t heard the last from him.

Mark Islands

Newark, Nottinghamshire

SIR It pains me to say this, but if Johnny Mercer were to run for the head of the Conservative Party, maybe I should join him.

Paul rutherford

Alresford, Hampshire

Microchips for cats

SIR I hope the proposed legislation for microchip cats is better designed than it was for dogs, and that there is some consultation with law enforcement agencies.

There are so many loopholes in the dog law that it has proven to be incredibly difficult to adhere to and has often failed to locate and identify owners. A microchip does not prove ownership.

From a police perspective, it would be even more difficult to prove cat theft, as they are essentially free to roam wherever they want and often adopt more than one owner.

Russell camm

Whitby, North Yorkshire

Coastal convention

SIR Following Clare Byam-Cooks’ objection (Letters, April 18) to the use of forward Hurlingham, I think the time has come to disillusion many people with pointing to the Gower Peninsula in the south of the country of Wales under the name of Gower.

It’s either Gower or the Gower Peninsula.

Susan morris

Swansea

