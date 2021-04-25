The shares of Asia-Pacific are mostly higher; Japanese stocks fall amid lockdown fears over COVID





The main Asia-Pacific stock indexes finished mixed on Friday but especially lower with the Nikkei the only loser. Investors continued to monitor the coronavirus situation in India as cases continued to climb, with more than 332,000 new daily infections recorded on Friday, while showing little reaction to a drop in US stocks on Thursday. On Friday, in the spot market, the Japans Nikkei 225 index stood at 29,020.63, down 167.54, down 0.57%. South Korea’s KOSPI Index ended at 3,186.10, up 8.58 or + 0.27% and the Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index closed at 29,078.75, up 323.41 or + 1.12%.

The Chinas Shanghai Index came in at 3,474.17, up 9.05 or + 0.26% and the Australias S & P / ASX 200 Index ended at 7,060.70, up 5.30 or + 0.08%. Asia-Pacific investors ignore U.S. tax fears Asia-Pacific stocks rose despite a sharp drop overnight on Wall Street. The losses in the United States came after reports from multiple media outlets, including Bloomberg News and The New York Times, that US President Joe Biden is seeking to raise capital gains tax to 39.6% from 20 % for Americans earning more than $ 1 million. Investors likely felt that the US tax news would have little impact on Asian businesses. Plus, this is all talking about now and could be months before the plan even reaches the US Senate for a final vote. At that point, it will probably be very different from the original proposal.

Japanese stocks dip on pandemic concerns, Nidec Outlook Japanese stocks closed lower on Friday, as tougher government measures to contain COVID-19 infections raised concerns with the economic recovery, while a disappointing forecast from Nidec added to the cautious mood at the start of the corporate earnings season. Japan, struggling to contain an upsurge in coronavirus infections, plans to declare short and powerful states of emergency for Tokyo and other major cities from April 25 to May 11. Nidec, a maker of precision motors used in computer hard drives and smartphones, fell 5.12% after its annual forecast for the current fiscal year missed analyst consensus. Rise in stocks in China, helped by green stocks and health activities Chinese stocks rose on Friday as President Xi Jinpings renewed his green pledge to bolster clean energy stocks, while an outbreak of coronavirus cases in some Asian countries helped bolster health stocks. An index that tracks China’s environmental protection stocks rose more than 1% after Chinese President Xi reiterated his pledge to make China carbon neutral by 2060. China will begin to gradually cut back coal use in 2026, Xi said at a summit of world leaders on Thursday. Meanwhile, healthcare stocks in China posted solid gains amid reports of an increase in COVID-19 cases in India and Japan. For an overview of all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

