Bilawal denounces government vaccination policy – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern about the current Covid-19 situation in the country, the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday accused the government of not securing the vaccines on time and said Prime Minister Imran Khan should return count of every rupee from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

In a statement, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asked the prime minister to tell the nation what happened to his so-called Tiger Force which was formed last year to implement standard operating procedures ( SOP) in the country to stop the spread of the dreaded disease.

The PPP chairman’s statement came a day after the prime minister announced that the military would be deployed to help police enforce SOPs against Covid-19, fearing that Pakistan could face a similar situation. from India.

Minister says vaccine is available according to capacity

The PPP chairman said the world hopes to end the pandemic through mass vaccination of its citizens, but unfortunately Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is dragging its feet to ensure vaccine availability in the country. country.

If vaccination continues at the current rate, only 20% of Pakistan’s population will be vaccinated in more than three years, he said.

If the government had had the will, it would have bought vaccines in large quantities well on time, Bhutto-Zardari said. Unfortunately, Imran Khan’s government only cared about free donations from friendly countries, abdicating all responsibility to its citizens.

He said mass vaccination was the only way to avoid the economic problems caused by the pandemic. Imran Khan must understand that it is not possible to speed up economic activities in the country without controlling the coronavirus, he said.

The PPP chairman said that if China had not donated the vaccine, the process of delivering doses to frontline health workers in Pakistan would not have even started. He alleged that the Pakistani people were suffering because the PTI government failed to procure the vaccine in a timely manner. He pointed out that a single dose of a vaccine, available for a few hundred rupees abroad, costs thousands of rupees in Pakistan.

The Covid vaccine is a basic human right, which should be provided free of charge or at least at the real world market price, he said.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari expressed concern over the statement by Punjab health ministers that people should take the vaccine at their own risk and the government is not responsible for any adverse reactions, which has stoked fear and suspicion among people about the coup.

He claimed the pandemic had spiraled out of control in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the incompetence of the governments of those provinces, saying the spread of the deadly pandemic could have been brought under control with a timely lockdown. He said his party supports health workers across the country during this difficult time.

The PPP chairman said the third wave of the pandemic was caused by the UK variant of the virus which had spread across the country due to the incompetence of governments to ensure strict surveillance, isolation and control. tracking at airports. He recalled that Mr Khan himself chaired a meeting when he was supposed to be in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

How can we expect an ordinary man to go through SOPs in a country where the Prime Minister himself does not follow government advice and refuses to take mandatory health regulations seriously?

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry defended the government’s handling of the Covid situation and said vaccination was not a short-term solution but a long-term solution. The short-term solution, he said, was the implementation of SOPs.

He claimed that the country’s vaccination process was even better than that of many European countries. He said only India, China and Russia exported the vaccines, with the United States and European countries banning their export completely. After the recent crisis in India, he said, only limited quantities of vaccines were now available in China and Russia.

Mr. Chaudhry said they have a sufficient stock of vaccine for current needs. We have the vaccine based on our ability to deliver it now, he said. Maintaining a supply chain was a bigger issue than buying the vaccine, he added.

In response to a question, the Minister of Information said that Tiger Force still existed in the country, but that its role was limited to ensuring the supply of rations and other items necessary for residents of utility stores in the country. the middle of the pandemic. He said that since the Tiger Force volunteers did not have administrative powers, the government had requested assistance from the military to ensure the implementation of the SOPs.

He refuted the perception that there was a shortage of ventilators in the country. He said that at present, 567 people were on ventilators compared to some 1,100 ventilators. He said, however, that they were facing a problem with maintaining the oxygen supply due to the increase in demand and the reduced number of intensive care beds.

Posted in Dawn on April 25, 2021

