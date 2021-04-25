The story of Zakat in Indonesia that made the Dutch difficult to colonize





Jakarta – Recently, President Joko Widodo launched the love movement Zakat. With this movement, it is hoped that he will be able to increase community participation to pay for zakat, donations and alms. Jokowi also said the Love Zakat movement could be a way to reduce poverty, deal with calamities and disasters, and complete the SDG agenda. During this launch, Jokowi appealed to all representatives of the state, public enterprises (BUMN), private parties and all regional leaders to practice zakat through amil zakat. official in order to achieve prosperity and blessings. In fact, how is the history of the national management of zakat? Here is the full news: Quoted on the official website of Agence Amil Zakat National (BAZNAS) (24/4) is said that Islam came to the archipelago at the beginning of the 7th century AD. At that time, people did not consider zakat to be an important thing. Although zakat was not yet a priority activity, Dutch colonialists viewed all Islamic teachings such as zakat as a factor that made it difficult for them to colonize Indonesia, especially Aceh who was its entrance. For this reason, through the policies of Bijblad No.1892 in 1866 and Bijblad 6200 in 1905, the Dutch government prohibited religious authorities, government officials, from village chiefs to regents, including priyayi, from participating. to the collection of zakat. In fact, the Aceh government used zakat funds to finance the war against the Dutch. Like the Netherlands, which financed the war with tax funds. During the time of Sultan Alauidin Riayat Syah (1539 – 1567), the zakat duah was collected, albeit modestly. For example, for zakat fitrah which is directly subject to Meunasah. Although there was a Baitul Maal hall, but its function was only to manage the finances and treasury of the state. Then he grows up, the zakat can be managed individually. KH Ahmad Dahlan as head of Muhammadiyah began to organize zakat of its members. Then the entry into independence of zakat management began to be coordinated with the formation of the Islamic Majlis’ Ala Indonesia (MIAI) in 1943. The board consists of Mr. Kasman Singodimedjo, SM Kartosuwirjo, Moh. Safei, K. Taufiqurrachman and Anwar Tjokroaminoto. They succeeded in establishing 35 Baitul Maal in 67 districts. However, Japan, worried that this movement might disrupt, finally dissolved the MIAI on October 24, 1943. Since then, there have been no institutions for the management of zakat. (kil / zlf)

