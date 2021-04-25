China, Russia Unite to Test Biden: Putin and Xi See US Reaction | Politics | New





As China sent a record number of fighter jets to invade Taiwanese airspace, the West sighed at Vladimir Putin’s decision last week to dismantle the build-up of Russian forces along the borders from Ukraine. The possibility of a second front at the Ukrainian border has been put aside, at least for now. But the US and the EU should resist the urge to congratulate each other, experts have warned.

First, Russia is not pulling back all of its troops. Its 56th Air Assault Regiment, around 2,800 troops, and the much larger elements of the 41st Combined Arms Army will reach Crimea, stepping up Russian military pressure on Ukraine. It is this military pressure, and the political pressure it entails, that will ensure that Ukraine is never invited to join NATO. Even this ignores the fact that although the law of unintended consequences still applies, Vladimir Putin had no intention of completely invading. Internal polls in Russia do not support a war – and an election is coming. What Putin has shown at his grassroots level, however, is that he can still put the other Russia at the forefront of world affairs. He succeeded in securing a fully unconditional bilateral meeting with US President Biden while shining the spotlight on the depths of disunity and division in Europe and its NATO members on its Russian policy. What Biden knows, and Britain also knows, is that fighting two separate military conflicts on two separate fronts would be a nightmare of disastrous proportions for the West. “The UK is not doing it alone, of course, but there is no doubt that the British Army is now under so little demand that we would not be able to cope with the Army if we were faced with two vast military conflicts between Russia and China. at the same time, ”said Robert Clark, Britain’s defense officer and fellow in the Henry Jackson Society think tank.

“Fifteen years ago, when British forces were a third stronger than today, we were struggling to maintain our engagement in Iraq and Afghanistan. “People who think that we would commit land and air forces against Russia and reserve our maritime forces for China do not understand that Britain is leading the Joint Expeditionary Force (which includes Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden. and Norway). “One would expect the Royal Navy to lead efforts to ensure that the vital GIUK gap between Greenland, Iceland and the UK remains open to Russian domination in order to allow vital US reinforcements across the country. ‘North Atlantic.’ Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping also know this. While US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken flew to Brussels on March 27 to dialogue with his NATO counterparts and reassure Europe about US commitments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov s ‘traveled to China to meet with his counterpart Wang Yi to sign a joint declaration that pledged to reject the politicization of human rights and interference in their country’s internal affairs. The timing of the visit was no coincidence. Although the two powers have had a strategic partnership since 1997, which was cemented by a treaty in 2001, it is by no means an equal relationship.

China is all too aware of Moscow’s economic dependence on Beijing and does not deign to send its top ministers to Russia. There are also other geographic tensions. But as Theresa Fallon, founder of the Center for Asian and European Studies of Russia (CRYST) in Brussels, said last night: “This is not an alliance, but Russia and China share many common interests, especially with regard to the West. Even a marriage of convenience has children and the more they are together, the more difficult it will be to separate them. “And they both tested Biden. China’s escalation in Taiwan as Putin escalated in Ukraine was no coincidence. They are trying to see how the United States reacts. “China feels extremely confident right now because of the way it has handled Covid-19 – it’s the only economy that grew last year. “Putin knows that any coordination between Moscow and Beijing represents a major distraction for Biden who still has a pandemic to contend with at home and causing distractions is Putin’s stronghold.” She added: “A strategist’s worst nightmare is two-fronted warfare. The conventional wisdom is that you need Russia with you to fight China. “The problem is, it won’t work. You cannot solve the China problem by thinking that you can lure Russia into your tent. We have to deal with both issues.

“If people think carefully, they will see that Putin won, even if he withdrew his troops. And China knows it. “ Russian expert Jade McGlynn, also from HJS, said: “While the threat of tougher US sanctions may have contributed to Putin’s decision, it was not the deciding factor. “There would never have been a full-scale invasion. Its internal polls show the Russians don’t want a full-scale war with Ukraine. “But an invasion has already taken place, of course. People will forget that more brigades have been permanently displaced in Crimea and that 27 Ukrainian soldiers have died this year due to the breaking of the ceasefire. “ She added: “If you try to put pressure on the West, you are going to take advantage of the fact that another actor is already stretching it on a front. “Russia and China are watching each other closely.”







