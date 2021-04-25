Indian High Commission in UK appeals for oxygen and medical supplies





The Indian High Commission on Saturday launched an open social media appeal for help to meet the growing demand for oxygen and medical supplies during the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He listed required items like refillable oxygen cylinders, concentrators and the drug Remdesivir, used to treat severe cases of Covid-19. India recorded nearly a million infections in three days, with 346,786 new cases on Saturday. @HCILondon thanks everyone who has come forward to help with the Covid-19 situation. India needs: (i) empty and refillable oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 10 liters and 45 liters of LMO (liquid medical oxygen) (ii) oxygen concentrators (iii) from manufacturing plants in situ oxygen for hospitals and (iv) Remdesivir, reads the appeal on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/fOj5EQBHEt India in UK (@HCI_London) April 24, 2021 It comes as several diaspora organizations have also coordinated their efforts to provide assistance and support, amid news of oxygen supply shortages at hospitals in New Delhi and other areas. The Indian diaspora have great confidence in Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and stand ready to assist the Indian government in any form it needs, said Kuldeep Shekhawat, chairman of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) diaspora group ), who held a virtual meeting. consider fundraising for the First Ministers Relief Fund if necessary. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the UK was looking for ways to help and support India during the crisis. Seeking what we can do to help and support the Indian people, possibly with fans, he told reporters when asked about the pandemic crisis in India during the local election campaign. Also Read: Boris Johnson Says He Wants To Help And Support India As UK Travel Ban Begins Thanks to the ventilator challenge, the considerable efforts of UK manufacturers have been better able to deliver ventilators to other countries. But also maybe with therapeutics, dexamethasone, other things, look at what we can do to help, he said. Meanwhile, the so-called Indian variant, which is believed to be behind the peak of cases in the country, has turned out to be one of the most imported forms of coronavirus into the UK. A Public Health England (PHE) scan of the variant under investigation (VUI) had found 55 additional cases through the week ending April 14, bringing the total for variant B.1.617 to 132. It comes as India was added to the UK’s red list of travel bans of 40 countries from Friday, imposing a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine and PCR tests on all UK nationals and Irish and long-term residents returning to the country. According to a report in Time, at least eight private jets were flown to Britain from India in 24 hours as those who could afford the costs flew to the UK just before the ban took effect at 4 a.m. on Friday in the morning, local time.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos