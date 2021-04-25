Bilawal Bhutto slams Imran Khan’s government for failing to secure COVID-19 vaccines amid third wave





ANI | Updated: April 25, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): Expressing concern at the rapidly escalating COVID-19 situation in the country, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday accused the government of failing to secure vaccines on time. said Prime Minister Imran Khan should account for every rupee in the Coronavirus Relief Fund and asked him to tell the nation what happened to his so-called Tiger Force which was formed last year to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, Dawn reported. The PPP chairman’s statement came a day after Imran Khan announced that the military would be deployed to help police enforce COVID-19 SOPs. Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was dragging its feet to ensure vaccine availability in the country added. “If the vaccination continues at the current rate, only 20% of the Pakistani population will be vaccinated in more than three years,” he said. alleged that the Pakistani people were suffering because the PTI government failed to procure the vaccine in a timely manner.

“The COVID vaccine is a basic human right, which should be provided free of charge or at least at the real world market price,” he said. The PPP chairman said the pandemic had spiraled out of control in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to incompetence. from the governments of these provinces, adding that the third wave of COVID-19 was caused by the British variant which had spread due to the government’s incompetence to ensure strict surveillance, isolation and tracing at airports , Dawn reported. to follow SOPs in a country where the Prime Minister himself does not follow government advice and refuses to take mandatory health regulations seriously? Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to over 10% on Sunday, a day after the country reported the highest number of deaths from the novel coronavirus. At least 5,611 new infections have been reported over the years. 24 hours, while 118 people succumbed to the virus during the same period, ARY News reported citing the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). (ANI)

