Meeting with Jokowi, Hippindo presented a number of proposals to restore the retail sector

KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. The Indonesian Shopping Mall Retailers and Renters Association (Hippindo) met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Bogor Palace at the end of last week. Hippindo made suggestions to the government to help with the national economic recovery and report directly on the state of the retail sector and tenants.

Hippindo President Budihardjo Iduansjah said there were 3 main things that were passed on to Jokowi. First, concerning the demand for vaccines for the economy and health. Second, regarding the financial position of retail cash flow during the pandemic. The third, concerning the proposals for stimulating the economy for the recovery of the national economy.

For vaccines, Hippindo will receive 500,000 vaccines for employees who are members of Hippindo at airports, shopping malls, restaurants, rest areas, stations, ports and commercial areas as well as for support employees as well as for retail suppliers and tenants.

Budihardjo said that with 500,000 vaccines it will improve the economy and health is also guaranteed because retail workers have been vaccinated.

“We’re also going to create a program by making a pin. We have been vaccinated and will continue with the process that will be used by all frontline retail workers and tenants to help socialize the Covid-19 vaccination program and increase people’s confidence. shopping so the economy can turn back the clock, Budihardjo said in an official statement received by Kontan on Sunday (4/25).

Meanwhile, regarding the financial position of retail cash flow during the pandemic, Hippindo has sought government assistance. Among them, the support of the working capital of the banks, in order to guarantee a fluid working capital. Then, low interest rates, additional working capital and support from banks, OJKs, as well as incentives from the Ministry of Finance.

He said retailers and renters had received tax incentives, income tax As part of the 3-month business promotion, for example, without VAT to increase consumer interest in purchasing goods, especially in the context of Ramadan and Eid.

“It also needs to benefit from offline incentives that can be free, such as online in the context of Ramadan / Eid. Fourth, distribution channels need to be secure alongside the emergence of brutality that clearly increases costs for retailers. “said Budihardjo.

On the other hand, related to Indonesian branding, it also needs support, like strategic locations for local Indonesian brands, promotion support and also same level of playing field (equality in terms of taxation, between online and offline, as well as equal licenses, SNI, BPOM and other commercial permits.

As for the equality meant between offline and online (which is a direct import), there must be a legal umbrella, so that it can convey a sense of justice.

To boost the economy in 2021, Hippindo is once again holding the Indonesia Discount Shopping Day / Happy Birth Day Indonesia (HBD Indonesia) program and is hoping for support from the government, including the banking sector, for support in terms of promotion.

“We also hope that as part of the Indonesian HBD 2021, the government can help with free shipping, free PPN and other stimulus / incentive policies to increase public interest in shopping, of course, we will also work with various parties to make this HBDI event a success. in order to get the Indonesian economy moving, “said Fetty. Kwartati, chair of the Indonesian HBD 2021 Committee.

The Indonesian HBD 2021 event will again collaborate with the ministry, local governments, associations, banks, markets, media and various other communities to encourage the growth of retail sales of all local, global and MSME products. .

