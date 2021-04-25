Turkey smokes at Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide

Turkey reacted angrily to US President Joe Biden’s statement on Saturday acknowledging the Armenian genocide.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused of “third parties” of meddling in the affairs of Turkey.

“No one benefits from debates – which should be held by historians – being politicized by third parties and becoming an instrument of interference in our country,” Erdoan said in a message to the Armenian Patriarch in Istanbul.

Turkey “entirely rejects” Biden’s recognition of the events of 1915 as genocide, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu said minutes after Biden’s statement.

“We have nothing to learn from anyone about our own past. Political expediency is the greatest betrayal of peace and justice, ”avuolu said on Twitter.

“We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry denounced the decision in a statement:

“We reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement by the President of the United States regarding the events of 1915 made under pressure from radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkish groups … It is clear that said statement did not and is not supported by any evidence. This statement… will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship. We call on the US President to correct this serious mistake. “

Turkey: not an “ Armenian genocide ”, but a tragedy

Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with the Russian invaders and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of the Armenians resulted in many casualties.

Turkey opposes portraying these incidents as genocide, describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered losses.

Ankara proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the problem.

The genocide of the Armenian people committed by Turkey in 1915 was officially recognized by US President Biden on Saturday in an official statement.

Every year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from happening again, the US president said.

The full White House statement

Every year on this day we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian Genocide of the Ottoman era and we again pledge to prevent such an atrocity from happening again. From April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by the Ottoman authorities, 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination. . We pay tribute to the victims of the Yeghern Meds so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history. And we remember it to always remain vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms.

Of those who survived, most were forced to find new homes and new lives in the world, including the United States. With strength and resilience, the Armenian people survived and rebuilt their community. Over the decades, Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic story that brought so many of their ancestors to our shores. We honor their history. We see this pain. We affirm history. We are not doing this to blame but to make sure that what happened never happens again.

Today, as we mourn for what has been lost, let us also turn our eyes to the future towards the world we wish to build for our children. A world untainted by the daily evils of sectarianism and intolerance, where human rights are respected and where everyone can live their life in dignity and security. Let us renew our common resolve to prevent future atrocities from happening all over the world. And let’s pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world.

The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today.