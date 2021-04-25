PM Modi warns people of COVID vaccine rumors, says second wave ‘tests our patience’





Mann Ki Baat: Pushing for ‘dawai bhi, kadai bhi’, Prime Minister Modi urged people across India not to fall for COVID-19 rumors and said everyone should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

New Delhi | Jagran Press Office: With India reporting more than 3 lakh cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat and said the second wave of the pandemic was testing the country’s patience and capacity. endure the pain ”, but assured that the Center is taking all necessary measures to deal with the current situation. Pushing for ‘dawai bhi, kadai bhi’, Prime Minister Modi urged people across India not to fall for COVID-19 rumors and said everyone should get vaccinated on as quickly as possible. He also said that the Centre’s free vaccination program for people over 45 will continue. “I urge people not to fall prey to any rumor about vaccines. You all should know that the Indian government has sent free vaccines to all state governments. Anyone over 45 can benefit from it. From May 1, the vaccines will be available to anyone over the age of 18, ”PM Modi said. “I invite all of you to seek information on COVID19 only through reliable sources. I see that many doctors have taken to social media to share information on COVID19 and also offer consultations,” he said. -he adds. Congratulating healthcare staff and frontline workers, the prime minister said he had held several meetings in recent days with doctors, medical experts, pharmaceutical companies to discuss the situation in the country, adding that the Center was taking all necessary measures to assist the States and Union Territories (UT). “We all know how difficult it is mentally to take care of ourselves, our family during illness. But our nurses in hospitals have to do this job all the time, with so many patients at the same time. service is a great strength of our company, ”he said. India has witnessed a massive spike in coronavirus cases since February which has led to a shortage of essential medical equipment and oxygen in several states and UTs, including Maharashtra and Delhi. In the midst of this, Prime Minister Modi has held several meetings over the past few days with chief ministers and representatives from different states and UTs to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, phase three of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, which will include inoculation of people between the ages of 18 and 45, will begin nationwide from May 1. Prior to the start of phase three, Serum Institue of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech declared their prices for their respective vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin. Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos