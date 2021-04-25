US lifts break on J&J vaccine to start inoculation despite rare clot risk: The Tribune India





Washington, April 24

U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day hiatus on Covid-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, after science advisers decided its benefits outweighed a rare risk blood clot.

The government has found 15 vaccinated, who developed a very unusual type of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people who received the J&J vaccine. All were women, most of them under the age of 50. Three have died and seven are still hospitalized.

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pak PM for a unified approach

I want to express my solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of Covid-19. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity.

But ultimately on Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided that J & J’s unique vaccine was essential in fighting the pandemic – and that the risk of small clots could be treated with warnings to help young people. women to decide whether they should use this shot or an alternative. “Above all, health and safety are at the forefront of our decisions,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Our vaccine safety systems are working. We have identified exceptionally rare events – in millions of doses ”of the J&J vaccine and will continue to monitor them.

The U.S. move – similar to how European regulators are rolling out the J&J vaccine – comes after CDC advisers voted 10-4 on Friday to resume vaccinations, but panelists made it clear they needed to be warned of the risk. The group debated, but ultimately avoided outright age restrictions. “This is an age group that is most at risk (for coagulation) who receives the vaccine primarily to save the lives and morbidity of other people, not their own. And I think we have a responsibility to make sure they know that, ”said Dr Sarah Long of Drexel University College of Medicine, who voted against the proposal because she felt it was wrong. far enough to warn the women. – AP

In Singapore Indian tests + ve post jab

A 21-year-old Indian national, who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, is among 36 new cases of coronavirus reported in Singapore in the past 24 hours, according to a media report on Saturday. The man had no symptoms and was detected when he was tested on April 19 as part of the Department of Health’s routine testing of foreign workers, the TODAY newspaper reported. The man’s pooled test result came back positive for Covid-19 and he was immediately isolated. PTI

Warning, risk and release

The U.S. move – similar to how European regulators are rolling out the J&J vaccine – comes after CDC advisers voted 10-4 on Friday to resume vaccinations, but panelists made it clear they needed to be warned of the risk. The group debated, but ultimately avoided outright age restrictions. Committee members all agreed that the J&J vaccine “should be put back into circulation,” panel chair Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas health secretary, said in an interview after the vote.

New strain of Covid detected in Lanka

A new strain of Covid that is airborne and more potent than any previously found in Sri Lanka has been discovered in the island nation, according to a senior immunologist here. The variant, which is highly transmissible, can stay in flight for almost an hour and spreads rapidly, said Neelika Malavige, head of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Sciences at Sri Jayawardenapura University. PTI

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos