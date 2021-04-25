Jokowi increases BNSP president’s salary 3 times to Rp. 36 million / month





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 20 of 2021. The presidential decree mentions the president of the National Professional Certification Agency (BNSP) in a month, get a salary of 36 million or a raise of three times the previous salary. The Presidential Regulations in full read Perpres number 20 of 2021 regarding the Presidential Regulations on Financial Rights and Facilities for Presidents, Vice-Presidents and Members of the National Professional Certification Agency. In article 2, paragraph 2, it says: Fees referred to in subsection (1), namely:

a. President, in the amount of 36,000,000 rupees (thirty-six million rupees);

b. Vice-President, in the amount of Rp 33,687,500.00 (thirty three million six hundred and eighty-seven thousand five hundred rupees); and

vs. Members, for an amount of IDR 30,000,000 (thirty million rupees). “The fees referred to in paragraph (2) are subject to income tax in accordance with the provisions of the law”, as indicated in Article 2, paragraph 3. The above salaries have been multiplied by 3 compared to the precedents stipulated in Presidential Decree number 110 of 2006. Namely: 1. President, in the amount of Rp. 11,500,000.00 (eleven million five hundred thousand rupees);

2. Vice-President, in the amount of 11,500,000 rupees (eleven million five hundred thousand rupees);

3. Member, in the amount of Rp 9,200,000.00 (nine million two hundred thousand rupees). Apart from this, the president, the vice-president and the members BNSP obtain official travel expense facilities in the form of official travel expenses, while on business trips. For the president of the BNSP, official travel is equivalent to the position of the chief executive officer. Meanwhile, BNSP representatives and members are equivalent to the cost of official travel for the senior management position. << At the time when these Presidential Bylaws come into force, all laws and regulations or provisions that implement Presidential Bylaw number 110 of 2006 regarding the fees of the president, vice-president and members of the National Board of Certification professional are declared still valid. as long as they don't contradict the Rules. This President ", we read in article 7. As it is well known, BNSP is an independent institution created to carry out the certification of professional skills. This institution is mandated by Article 18 paragraph (5) of Act No. 13 of 2003 on manpower. In accordance with government regulation number 10 of 2018 concerning the BNSP, the functions of the BNSP are: a. implement and develop a system of certification of professional skills;

b. implement and develop a certification system for vocational education and training;

vs. promote and supervise the implementation of the national system of certification of professional skills;

re. development of the recognition of national and international certification of professional skills;

e. to implement and develop cooperation between national and international institutions in the field of professional certification; and

F. implementation and development of integrated data and information systems on the certification of vocational skills. See also “ Summit participation, Jokowi ” showing “ Forest fires in Indonesia decreased by 82% ”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (asp / mae)

