Did Boris Johnson’s assistant spread Covid-19 in Whitehall after the trip to India?

  • Prime Minister’s foreign policy adviser tested positive a week after his trip to India
  • Last month David Quarreyl visited the Serum Institute of India (SII) to get doses
  • The incident raised fears that Covid tears the heart of the government

By Glen Owen and Mark Hookham for Sunday Mail

Published: | Update:

One of Boris Johnson’s top aides caught Covid while traveling to India to obtain vaccine supplies, raising concerns that he inadvertently exposed ministers and senior officials to a mutant strain of the virus.

David Quarrey, the Prime Minister’s foreign policy adviser, tested positive a week after returning from India in a failed government attempt to obtain millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mr Quarrey, the deputy national security adviser, and Lord Lister, then fixer and ally of Mr Johnson, last month visited the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker and producer of AstraZeneca vaccine, with the aim of securing more doses for the UK.

Prime Minister’s foreign policy adviser David Quarrey tested positive a week after returning from India

The IBS delivered five million doses of the vaccine to the UK in early March, but the Indian government has reportedly withheld an additional five million as the country battles a terrifying new wave of coronavirus.

It is understood that the British delegation was pushed back and left empty-handed.

As a government official engaged in ‘essential public affairs outside the UK’, Mr Quarrey was exempted from quarantine for ten days upon his return to Britain.

The Mail on Sunday understands he returned to the UK on March 25 and returned to work in Whitehall.

A week later, on April 1, he received a message from the NHS Test and Trace that a person on the same flight from India had tested positive for Covid.

He underwent a coronavirus test that day, which came back positive, triggering a startling health alert in Whitehall as officials scrambled to track down who he had been in contact with since returning from India.

Mr Quarrey self-isolated for ten days and a source said all of his close contacts were following the correct procedure and were also self-isolating.

The incident raised fears that Covid could tear the heart of the government as it did last March when Mr Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty quickly contracted the virus.

Mr Johnson spent seven nights in hospital, including three in intensive care. It later emerged that Sir Mark Sedwill, then Secretary to the Cabinet, also had coronavirus at the same time.

A government spokesperson stressed last night that Mr Quarrey followed the correct procedures on his return to the UK.

He is believed to have tested negative on a pre-departure test before returning home, and showed no symptoms when he returned home.

A highly experienced diplomat, Mr. Quarrey joined the Foreign Office in 1994 and served as the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Israel between 2015 and 2019.

