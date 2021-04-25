The cost of surrender | Opinion of investigators

Worse than the invasion. This is how grassroots environmental group Homonhon Environmental Rescue Organization (Hero) described China’s damage to the Philippines’ precious marine resources in the Western Philippine Sea (WPS).

Experts estimate the Philippines is losing more than 30 billion pesos per year in damage to marine life and lost revenue to the local fishing industry due to China’s reclamation activities and illegal fishing operations in the WPS.

Chinese fishermen overfishing, depleting our marine resources, said Villardo Abuene, president of Hero. Our fishermen are starving. They face hunger because of the Chinese.

The group estimates that around 240,000 kilograms, or more than 260 tons, are illegally caught daily by Chinese fishing vessels. Surprisingly, the Chinese are said to have even sold their catch to Filipino fishermen who have lost their traditional fishing grounds to foreign poachers. Double kill spell.

In his last column for this article, Why Chinese Fishermen Are in the WPS (4/22/21), former Deputy Judge Antonio Carpio wrote that there is a more sinister reason why Chinese fishing vessels wander. en masse in the WPS.

After a Philippine vessel was struck by a Chinese boat at Reed Bank in July 2019, President Duterte revealed to the country for the first time that he had a verbal agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping allowing Chinese fishing vessels to fish in the Philippine EEZ in the WPS. . As far as I am concerned, I am the owner and I just give the fishing rights. Galit sila kung bakit ko daw pinapaisda, Mr. Duterte told Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on his TV show.

The presidents’ agreement with Xi, according to presidential legal adviser Salvador Panelo, was legally binding. And this verbal agreement, Carpio noted, explains why the diplomatic protests filed by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and the warnings issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana about the regrouping of more than 200 Chinese militia ships at Julian Felipe Reef in the WPS weren’t taken seriously by Beijing.

The Duterte administration’s policy of accommodating China has now cost the country its sovereign rights to fish exclusively in the WPS, where some 15,000 Chinese fishing vessels operate. In quantifiable terms, China owes the Philippines more than 800 billion pesos for the theft and destruction of marine life in the WPS since at least 2013, Senator Risa Hontiveros said in February.

In April last year, she tabled Senate Resolution No.369 urging the Duterte administration to exert legal and diplomatic pressure on China to end its activities in the WPS, citing figures from 2020 published by the international journal Ecosystems Services according to which 1850 hectares of reef ecosystems in Panatag and Spratlys worth 31.7 billion pesos have been ruined by China in seven years, in addition to the catch of fish from an estimated value of 644 billion pirates looted since 2014.

Plentiful oil and natural gas are also said to be present in the WPS, hence China’s eager eyes on the region. Robert Kaplans 2014 book Asias Cauldron mentions the conservative estimate of some 900 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 7 billion barrels of oil underwater.

Maritime expert Jay Batongbacal and marine scientist Porfirio Alio, on the other hand, in a commentary published in this article in July 2011, pointed out that oil is not the only valuable resource in the West Philippine Sea… Kalayaan Islands and the region west of Palawan are vital for national food security. These waters represent about 10 percent of our EEZ and annually contribute some 20 percent of our total marine fish catch. Its potential annual fish yield is estimated at 5 million tonnes… Studies by the UP Marine Science Institute indicate that the area around the Kalayaan Islands has critical ecological links with the coastal areas of Palawan, northwest Luzon and from the Sulu Sea, providing and replenishing the coastal fish stocks which our people directly depend on for their livelihood.

These waters are so critical, they added, that the importance of living resources and their direct relationship to our national survival must be the basis for promoting respect for the legal order in the western Philippine Sea.

In other words, nothing less than national heritage and national survival are at stake in the FPS issue. When President Duterte declares, as he did in a recent televised address, that wala talagang mangyayari because we are not in possession of the sea, the implication that Beijing will read in this declaration is that the Philippines is effectively abandoning their rights and capitulate to China assumed de facto control of the area.

It is an implication that no conscientious Filipino will accept. The arbitration award is unequivocal that the WPS belongs to the Philippines; it is not for anyone, and certainly not for the President, to cede the heritage and national heritage of the Filipinos to a country.

Read more