Rs 8b disbursed under the Kamyab Jawan program





Islamabad: Pakistan’s chief leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar said on Saturday that at least Rs 8 billion had been disbursed among skilled entrepreneurs under the program’s Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YES) Prime Ministers Kamyab Jawan.

He confirmed the development in a tweet thread that highlighted the overall progress made under the YES of Kamyab Jawan program. So far 10,000 young people have directly benefited from a distribution of 8 billion rupees, while a total of about 70,000 people have found employment. [with such disbursement], he tweeted.

Usman Dar added that the government, under the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had accelerated the process of cash disbursement under the Kamyab Jawan program across the country, without discrimination.

YES was launched in October 2019 under the banner of the Kamyab Jawan program to provide young people with concessional loans for starting their own businesses.

Recently, the government expanded the reach of YES, which was supposed to offer huge concessional loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 25million to young people.

By our correspondent

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), which replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) last year, has laid off 12 contract workers.

These employees received separate letters stating that their two-month extended contracts had expired and therefore did not need to report to the office.

They included coordinators Dr Sarah Ali (information), Dr Maria Sameer (license), Dr Asiya Zaiban (exams), Dr Farhanaz Zaidi (education) and Salahuddin (verification), registrar Mohammad Saqib, IT assistant Asfandyar Khan, and four others, including Adnan Rauf, Ahmed Raza, Abdul Manan and Nasir Nisar.

Insiders claimed that management had assured Dr Sara, Dr Maria, Dr Asiya and Salahudin of their appointments to senior positions, which had already been announced.

They also claimed that the PMC had held the highest administrative positions by hiring people from different backgrounds on pay and benefits far more than what was offered by the former PMDC to its employees.

The sources said the PMC hired six members for a monthly salary of between 1 million rupees and 0.65 million rupees and a secretary for 0.4 million rupees as well as fringe benefits.

They claimed that the secretary had taken on the job even before the job was advertised and that she had far less than the 15 years of experience required by law to do so.

When contacted, a senior PMC official said management was working to improve the administrative and financial affairs of the commissions and that hiring and firing was part of those efforts.

He said the commission has 12 permanent and 40 contract employees, who and their families have health insurance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos