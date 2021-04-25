Big boost to government hospitals! PM Modi orders the installation of 551 oxygen plants inside hospitals





Medical Oxygen Cylinders in India | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: In order to address the acute shortage of medical oxygen following the terrible second wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday ordered the establishment of 551 oxygen factories in government hospitals across the country. The PM CARES Fund will provide financial assistance for the establishment of these factories. PM Modi also ordered the authorities concerned to make these factories operational as soon as possible and to ensure that their acquisition is made through the Ministry of Health and Family. In the announcement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “In line with the PM’s direction of increasing the availability of oxygen in hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given its approval in principle for the allocation. of funds for the installation of 551 dedicated pressure swing adsorption systems. (PSA) Medical oxygen production facilities inside public health facilities. “ << PM a ordonné que ces usines soient rendues fonctionnelles dès que possible. Ces usines dédiées seront installées dans des hôpitaux gouvernementaux identifiés au siège de district dans divers États / UT. L'achat se fera par l'intermédiaire du Ministère de la santé et de la protection de la famille >>, he added. The prime minister’s office added that such an in-house captive oxygen production facility would meet the daily medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district. In addition, liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would serve as a “supplement” to captive oxygen generation, he said. Such a system will go a long way in ensuring that district government hospitals do not face a sudden interruption in oxygen supply and have access to an adequate uninterrupted supply of oxygen to manage COVID-19 patients and other patients. in need of such support. added the Prime Minister’s office. The announcement comes as the health system across the country continues to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. A dizzying spike in COVID-19 cases has led to an acute shortage of medical oxygen, which is crucial in the treatment of corona patients.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos