Clerics ask masses to follow Crown SOPs





ISLAMABAD: Ulema and Mashaykh across the country called the people “ Ruju-Ila-Al-Allah ” (turn to Allah) to ask forgiveness and follow precautionary measures to ensure safety against the coronavirus because the humanity is under threat due to Coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, Pakistan President Ulema Council (PUC) and Prime Minister’s Special Assistance on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, as well as Ulema and Mashaykh across the country, prayed to Allah Almighty to save mankind from the coronavirus pandemic.

Religious scholars have said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is very alarming for mankind and that ‘Ruju Ila-Al-Allah and the search for Astaghfar (forgiveness) and the observance of preventive precautionary measures against COVID- 19 are the only solution. The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing alarmingly with each passing day and for the protection of mankind everyone should turn to Allah and ensure precautionary measures

Clerics said those who refused the corona vaccine did not actually know about religion or mainstream science. Clerics have said that the corona vaccine can also be given during fasting, and Islamic scholars are unanimous on this. They also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement on the implementation of precautionary measures in mosques.

Meanwhile, Darul Iftaa Pakistan also issued a fatwa regarding the corona vaccine, justifying the corona vaccine, said that the corona vaccine is necessary at the time and as a result of the prevailing circumstances, the vaccination is in accordance with Islamic laws. Islamic Sharia orders one to protect oneself and others from harm, and it is absolutely wrong to spread rumors about the corona vaccine, clerics have said.

The most important countries in the Islamic world, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Council for Islamic Jurisprudence in Jeddah, and Egypt, have declared the sharia obligation to administer the coronavirus vaccine to protect themselves and protect others.

Darul Iftaa Pakistan, in consultation with leading Islamic scholars and muftis, also issued a fatwa stating that it is the responsibility of every human being to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and that Islamic Sharia law avoids and saves suffering. others.

Clergymen have said that the opinion of medical experts is final when it comes to the disease.

The fatwa was issued after a series of meetings chaired by Imam-e-Kaaba, Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed, at the Jeddah Council for Islamic Jurisprudence, which operates under the auspices of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Prominent figures from the Muslim world including Imam-e-Kaaba, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, the President of Palestine and other prominent Muslim leaders have been vaccinated.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also said that philanthropists should also come forward following the current situation and help to immunize oppressed segments of society from Zakat funds.

The distance that medical experts have advised between devotees falls under the category of compulsion and necessity. Therefore, prayers can be performed with spacing and one should not be in a state of doubt or delusion about it. he said. Masajid is successfully seeking preventive measures against the coronavirus with praise of Allah and more cooperation and action is needed from the public.

The joint statement issued by the President of the PUC, Prime Minister’s Special Aid on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, and other board members and key Ulema-Mashaykh, including Dr. Qibla Ayyaz, President of the Islamic Ideological Council, Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari. Pir Ruhul Amin, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Syed Amin Al Hasnat, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Qazi Abdul Qadir Khamosh, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Qari Hanif Bhatti, Maulana Hamidqama, Haqul Mhaujadahadahama Farooq, Maulana Asad Zakaria, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Pir Asad, Shah Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Abu Awan Bakr Sabri Maulana Asulana Siddsiqui, Ahmadan Ahmad Hussaini, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Potafi, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi and others.

