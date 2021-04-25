Politics
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi urges citizens not to fall prey to Covid-19 vaccine rumors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through “ Mann Ki Baat ” and warned citizens about rumors about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine. He also urged everyone to seek information about the virus only through reliable sources on the 76th edition of his monthly radio show.
The Prime Minister added that the Center was fighting with all its might to support all states, but that doctors, nurses and frontline workers played a major role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I urge you all to seek information on Covid-19 only through reliable sources. I see that many doctors have taken to social media to share information about Covid-19 and also offer consultations, ”he said during the 76th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.
On the show, Prime Minister Modi spoke to two doctors, one from Mumbai and the other from Jammu and Kashmir about the nature of the virus in the second phase, and urged citizens to seek information on Covid-19 only via authentic sources and not to fall prey to disinformation. He also called nurses in Bhopal and Bengaluru asking them about their experience in treating Covid-19 patients. “Nurses and doctors are doing their duty well and they are an inspiration to us,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Wishing everyone on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the prime minister said the spiritual leader’s speeches inspired us to practice austerity and restraint. “It is also the devout month of Ramzan. Buddh Purnima and the 400th anniversary of the birth of Guru Tegh Bahadur are also coming. Tagore Jayanti is also approaching. All these days are teaching us a lesson: to do our homework well. If we are diligent, we will soon be able to overcome this crisis, ”said the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister’s speech comes as India experiences the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 349,691 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday in a new daily record, bringing the number of infections to 16,960,172. As many as 2,767 people died from the virus in 24 hours, bringing the total number of died in the country at 192,311.
