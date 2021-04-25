Australia says state-related agreements with China canceled for reasons of national interest









ANI |

Canberra [Australia], April 24 (ANI): Australia said the decision to cancel two agreements between the state of Victoria and China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was aimed at ensuring consistency in foreign relations and did not target any country.

China on Friday called Australia’s move to scrap the BIS ‘controversial deal with Beijing “unreasonable and provocative”, warning that it “would further damage bilateral ties.” Foreign Minister Marise Payne had vetoed two agreements signed by the state of Victoria as “provocative” and said it would further damage relations with Australia.

The reprimand comes hours after the Australian government announced the cancellation of the BRI deal with China, saying it was against its national interest.

“This program is very focused on the national interest of Australia.” It’s about ensuring the consistency of our foreign relations across Australia, and it’s certainly not aimed at a single country. And in fact, with the 1,000 notifications we’ve received from states and territories, arrangements exist with so many countries, ”Payne said in an ABC radio interview according to the official transcript Thursday.

According to Al Jazeera, the minister said she had received a thousand notifications from Australian states on agreements they had with several foreign governments, as part of a new process that vetoed such arrangements. .

Regarding whether China has been notified, Payne replied that authorities in Beijing had been notified in advance.

“So we made advice available in both Canberra and Beijing. And for that information to be provided, yes, she said and added that Australia was determined to engage with China, and” called on governments around the world to respect our government. decision-making power “. In an official ordinance issued on Wednesday, the Scott Morrison government rescinded the agreement signed between the Victoria State government and the National Development and Reform Commission of China, which was signed on October 8, 2018. It also canceled a framework agreement signed between the two sides on October 23, 2019.

Payne said the BIS deal was canceled under the Commonwealth’s new foreign veto laws. This program forces the federal government to rescind any agreements states, territories, local governments and universities make with a foreign government if they contradict the country’s national interest, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Launched in 2013, the BRI is Xi Jinping’s grand plan to link Asia with Africa and Europe via land and sea trade networks to create new routes for China.

The Sydney Morning report said the Morrison government and national security experts feared China would use the deal with Victoria as a propaganda victory to claim that the state government had broken ranks with China’s policy of l ‘Australia.

What’s more, they also fear that China will use the BIS to indebt poorer countries in debt and reduce Australia’s influence in the region.

Sino-Australian relations have been on a downward spiral since April last year, when Canberra infuriated Beijing by offering an independent international investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canberra has been locked in an ongoing trade war with Beijing for several months, which has seen China impose sanctions on various Australian products.

Beijing has imposed several billion-dollar restrictions on Australian exports, including beef, barley and wine, citing dumping and other trade violations that analysts widely see as excuses to inflict economic retaliation.

China has unofficially banned Australian imports of coal, sugar, barley, lobsters, wine, copper and logs since November 2020. It has also imposed anti-dumping duties on barley. (ANI)







