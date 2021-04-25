Ignoring the will of the Scots would be an act worthy of Trump | Scottish independence

The Covid pandemic has forced every nation to rethink its future and how best to recover from the greatest crisis of our time. Most countries have the capacity to chart this recovery themselves, in cooperation with international partners. But instead, imagine it. Imagine a country seeking to recover from Covid, without the ability to control the main levers of economic and social policy needed to rebuild itself, while the bulk of the powers of social security, taxation, employment, borrowing and migration is being held elsewhere. For good measure, imagine that this country was withdrawn from the EU and the huge European single market against its democratic will.

It’s ludicrous to assume that a country would even consider for a second being placed in such a situation, but that’s where Scotland is. We are told we must leave the key powers necessary to shape our recovery in the hands of a Westminster government, led by Boris Johnson, whom we did not elect.

In 10 days, I ask people to re-elect me as Prime Minister to provide the experienced leadership that I believe is necessary in these difficult times. And in this election, the SNP presents a serious and ambitious plan for the government to relaunch the recovery.

Rethinking the way we provide economic security will, I believe, be one of the greatest legacies of the pandemic and one of the overriding challenges for governments around the world. Now is the time to think big and be pioneers.

Precarious work, one of the plagues of the pandemic, must be tackled and we will use all of our current powers to do so. If we are re-elected we will take the first steps towards what is called a guaranteed minimum income by assessing what would be an acceptable minimum standard of living for Scots and we will make all possible progress with existing decentralized powers. I welcome the support of the Greens and the Labor Party, in Scotland if not in Westminster, for such an initiative.

But only by having full control over tax, social security and employment powers can we do more than just lay the foundation or the paper over the cracks. We will remain stuck when it comes to fully providing this guarantee or establishing a basic income for citizens.

And while we make maximum use of the current powers of the Scottish Parliament to create a more prosperous and fairer country, Westminster is pushing Scotland in the opposite direction. Brexit, Conservative austerity, cuts to welfare and hostility to migration will all make the recovery more difficult. The Conservatives’ goal is not to build back better, it is to go back to the same damaged system they ruled for a decade and reshape Scotland to its right-wing image without the consent of the people who live here .

So the question people face in this election is, what kind of country do you want to build and where should decisions about this takeover be made?

The choice is difficult. Scotland faces two very different futures. We can decide to take in our hands the powers we need to rebuild our economy and our society, with a future as an independent country, working with our friends in Europe and building a more just economy. Or we can stay tied to a Westminster system that takes us in the wrong direction and with each passing day sinks deeper and deeper into a quagmire of Conservative sleaze.

This is why, once the Covid crisis has passed, the Scots must have the right to choose to become an independent country.

Tackling the pandemic and undertaking recovery are the priorities. However, if there is a majority in the Scottish Parliament after this election for an independence referendum, then Scotland must have the chance to put the recovery back in the hands of the Scots.

For the British government, seeking to block it would be untenable. For him to attempt to take legal action, as has been suggested, would be tantamount to asking a court to effectively overturn the result of a free and fair democratic election. It would be a dreadful look for any prime minister. Specifically, it didn’t work for Donald Trump and it wouldn’t work for Boris Johnson.

The future of Scotland must be and will be decided by the Scottish people.