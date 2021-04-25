New wave of Covid drives PSX down





KARACHI:

A turbulent week on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended with a drop of 600 points to 44,707 points due to rising Covid-19 infections across the country, fueling fear of ‘another national lockdown.

“While political noise has eased slightly this week, the increase in Covid cases has kept investors cautious about further purchases, as the government has warned of amplified measures, including lockdowns, to control the spread of the virus, ”JS Global analyst Ahmed Lakhani said.

The KSE-100 index started on a bearish note on Monday amid the dire political situation emerging over the past weekend (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protests and sit-ins across the country and a series of failed negotiations with the government) weighed on the investor. feeling.

Read: Pakistani can maker applies to PSX list

However, the following session saw the Bulls make a return to the PSX due to the much anticipated resolution of the political dispute and negotiations between the government and protesters. Fueling the rise, optimistic financial results also prompted investors to take new positions which helped support buying momentum.

The week’s remaining trading sessions saw the index dip into negative territory as Covid-19 cases continued to rise across Pakistan. Investors took inspiration from the grim situation of Covid in neighboring India and chose to stay away, fearing a nationwide lockdown would be imposed if the upward trend in Pakistan continued. Strict restrictions imposed by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) following the increase in the number of viruses acted as a catalyst for the downtrend in the stock market.

Late in the week, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned of a full lockdown if the public continued to flout standard operating procedures (SOPs), which dampened investor sentiment. A complete foreclosure would have disastrous effects on the economy, which is just beginning to show signs of recovery.

“The third wave of the novel coronavirus (deadlier than the last two) remains a major risk for the market,” said a report from Arif Habib Limited. “We stress that the good earnings season appears to be a strong indicator of economic and business recovery, therefore we advise market participants to choose blue-chip companies with strong fundamentals.”

Average daily traded volume fell 10% week over week to 333 million shares, while average daily traded value fell 3% week over week to $ 97 million.

Read more: Foreign investments in the PSX are halved in 4 years

In terms of sectors, the downward contribution was led by oil and gas exploration companies (210 points), cement (78 points), electricity production (93 points), chemicals (79 points) and oil and gas marketing companies (77 points). While sectors that have contributed positively include commercial banks (160 points) with strong results, technology (58 points) and fertilizers (28 points).

In terms of scripts, the main losers were Oil and Gas Development Company (96 points), Hubco (76 points) and Pakistan Petroleum (56 points), while the main positive contributors were TRG Pakistan (118 points), Engro (77 points) and HBL (60 points).

Foreigners accumulated shares worth $ 7.3 million, up from a net sale of $ 0.9 million last week. Significant purchases were observed in the technology and communications sectors ($ 4.8 million) and commercial banking ($ 2.42 million). Locally, sales were reported by mutual funds ($ 7.73 million), followed by businesses ($ 5.35 million).

Among the other big news of the week; SBP reserves have fallen by $ 63 million, Rs 800 billion has been proposed for the PSDP in the 2021-22 budget, UK pledges support for Pakistan on the FATF front and the government has raised 708 billion of rupees.

Posted in The Express Tribune, April 25, 2021.

