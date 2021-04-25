PM Modi talks to frontline COVID-19 warriors on ‘Mann Ki Baat’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio show “ Mann Ki Baat ”, addressed healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 on Sunday and touched on several topics such as reluctance to vaccination and details of the ongoing second wave of killings. The prime minister first brought in Dr Shashank Joshi from Mumbai, who has local experience in COVID treatment and related research. He was also the dean of the Indian College of Physicians. Asked about the ongoing second wave, Joshi informed that this time around the virus is moving faster than the first wave, but assured that the recovery rate is higher and the death rate is low. “To some extent it (COVID) has also been observed in young people and children. There is absolutely no need to be afraid. 80 to 90 percent of people do not have any of these symptoms,” a- he said, adding that there was no need. being afraid of the new mutant and the country would also defeat this wave, ”he said. He further urged people to stay positive and the treatment protocol followed is in accordance with the doctor’s advice. The second guest on the Prime Minister’s program was Dr Naveed Nazeer Shah, professor at Government Medical College, who encouraged all eligible to get vaccinated and fight misinformation. “Our country currently has two vaccines available Covaccine and Covishield … In Jammu Kashmir so far 15-16 lakh people have taken the vaccine … so far in our place no side effects have been found in vaccines that have Only things that are consistently associated with each vaccine have been observed, ”he said. On reports of people testing positive even after being vaccinated, he said that if a person is vaccinated, they can get infected, but the severity of the disease will not be severe. PM Modi also spoke with a nurse experienced in the management of COVID patients – Bhavana Dhruv from BR Ambedkar Medical College in Raipur. Dhruv shared his experience taking care of patients and their families, and the support they received during difficult times. Another nurse – Surekha, senior nurse at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru also spoke with the Prime Minister. She urged people to get tested early, follow themselves properly to reduce the death rate, and get vaccinated when they are eligible. “Do not panic or be stressed. This makes the patient’s condition worse. No vaccine provides 100% immediate protection. It takes time to build up immunity. Please vaccinate. Please have sympathy for them. frontline workers and professionals. We need your support and cooperation, “she said. The Prime Minister also spoke with an ambulance driver – Prem Verma, praising the efforts of other frontline workers such as laboratory technicians. Verma has worked with COVID patients and shared her experience picking up and dropping off patients as soon as possible. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

