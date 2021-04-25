Jokowi signs the presidential decree for a child-friendly regency / town, here is the content

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the Presidential Regulations of the Republic of Indonesia (Presidential decree) Issue 25 of 2021 regarding Child Friendly District / City (KLA) Policy on April 6, 2021.

Taking into account the statement of the Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia, the policy has been issued to implement the provisions of Article 21, paragraph (6), of Law (UU) number 35 of 2014 regarding amendments to law number 23 of 2002 concerning child protection.

Described in the presidential regulations, the UCK is a district / city with a development system that guarantees respect for the rights of the child and special protection of the child carried out in a planned, comprehensive and sustainable manner.

Further, stated in the Presidential Decree, the policy of the UCK is to ensure that the districts / cities all over Indonesia become the UCK and achieve respect for the rights of the child and special protection of the child. ‘child.

“The UCK policy is a guideline for the implementation of the UCK for ministries / agencies, provincial governments and district / city governments to accelerate the achievement of a child-friendly Indonesia”, said the presidential regulation.

At the same time, this policy consists of a national policy document on the UCK and a national action plan (RAN) for the implementation of the UCK.

“The UCK national policy document is a reference for ministries / agencies, provincial governments and district / city governments in the implementation of the UCK”, states the provision of Article 4, paragraph (1).

The KLA National Policy Document is translated into NAP for the implementation of the KLA which consists of five child rights groups, namely civil rights and freedoms; family environment and alternative care; basic health and well-being; education, use of leisure time and cultural activities; as well as special protection.

The implementation of the UCK itself includes the stages of planning the UCK, pre-KLA, implementing the UCK, evaluating the UCK and ranking the the UCK. Other provisions concerning this implementation will be regulated in a ministerial regulation.

It is also explained in Article 8 that the implementation of the UCK is carried out by the districts / cities through the integration of policies, programs and development activities of the central government and the regional governments.

This implementation is governed by regional regulations (perda) which must contain the regional action plan of the UCK which refers to the policy of the UCK.

“The minister coordinates the implementation of the KLA policy, the governor is responsible for the realization of the KLA in the province, the regent / mayor is responsible for the implementation of the KLA in the district / the city “, indicates the regulation.

When implementing the UCK in the districts / towns, it is stated in the presidential decree, the regent / mayor should form a working group of the UCK.

The public, the mass media and the business community also play a role in the implementation of the KLA. This role is played by individuals, child welfare institutions, social welfare institutions, community organizations and educational institutions.

In this regulation there are also provisions on the evaluation of the implementation and financing of the KLA. The evaluation of the maintenance of the UCK is carried out by the Minister periodically each year and as and when required.

During this time, the regional chiefs (governors, regents / mayors) carry out periodic evaluations each year according to their respective authority.

Second, when it comes to funding, KLA policy comes from the state revenue and expenditure budget, the regional revenue and expenditure budget and / or other legal and non-binding sources based on provisions of laws and regulations, as indicated in Article 12..

In the meantime, Presidential Decree 25/2021 comes into force from the date of promulgation, i.e. April 7, 2021.

Watch the featured video below:

quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



