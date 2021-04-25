China could step up the pressure, officials warn





DOUBLE AGENDA:

The National Security Bureau says Beijing is trying to defeat Washington’s lockdown, but without giving up its opportunities for collaboration By Wu Su-wei and Jonathan Chin / reporter, with editor

China could increase pressure on Taiwan as the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary approaches, national security officials have warned, adding that Beijing’s hegemonic ambitions pose a threat to regional stability. The National Security Bureau made the remarks in a report it sent to the Yuan Legislative Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee before a session scheduled for tomorrow. China is taking a hard-line approach to sovereignty and human rights disputes, a course of action that would put more pressure on Taiwan and its neighbors, the office said. Photo courtesy of the Department of National Defense Beijing’s attitude is seen in its expansionist movements in the contested waters of the Indo-Pacific, its stubbornness on human rights issues in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and the nationalistic air of its internal propaganda, did he declare. China is fiercely clashing with the United States in an attempt to overcome its containment, but without giving up opportunities for collaboration on other issues, he said. For example, Chinese President Xi Jinping () on Thursday accepted US President Joe Bidens’ invitation to attend a climate change conference call, where he expressed support for global climate governance. At the same time, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi () is touring foreign countries with the aim of using personal diplomacy to undermine an alliance built by the United States, the office said. Prolonged US-China competition would create unpredictability in the development of regional and global business, he said. Faced with this prospect, East Asian countries are likely to adopt agenda-driven diplomacy, he said. This means working with the United States or China on a question-by-question basis with the aim of reducing tensions, increasing diplomatic flexibility and protecting their own interests, he said. The importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the strategic value of Taiwan are increasingly recognized by the United States, Japan and other powerful countries, the office said. As a result, Taiwan should have more international support, he said. China’s passage of a law allowing Coast Guard vessels to fire at foreign vessels has led to a global backlash, with Japan and ASEAN members increasing patrols in disputed waters, t -he adds. The United States and European countries are conducting freedom of navigation operations and India could be called upon as an ally, he said. These actions have increased the risk of accidents and conflicts, and should be viewed as a factor of concern for the safety of Taiwans, the office said.

