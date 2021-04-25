Covid Deaths: Chief Farmer To File PIL Against PM Modi, Karnataka CM





Badagalapura Nagendra, President, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, is an angry man today. Furious at the wave of deaths from the Corona pandemic in the country and state, as well as the surge in business, he decided to file a public interest dispute against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister in leader, BS Yedyiurappa, and their concerned bureaucrats. According to him, the deaths are unforgivable because it is the responsibility of the central government and the state to protect the population. Speaking to reporters, he also urged the prime minister to disclose the amount collected under the PM Cares Fund and the amount paid to each state. Above all, it was imperative to vaccinate people for free in addition to providing 10,000 rupees to the poorest segments of society. The farmer chief proposes to file the PIL in the High Court of Karnataka while arguing that the rapidly spreading Corona virus and the deaths that accompany it were simply unacceptable. If the governments concerned cannot save the lives of Covid patients, they should at least ensure that their incineration is carried out correctly. In fact, in the current environment, it was natural to doubt the existence of a government in the country. At least, that’s how it turned out when we saw the families of the victims running from pillar to post to even cremate their loved ones, he exclaimed. Significantly, the sharp rise in Corona cases in the country aside, the plight of several families who cremate loved ones after falling prey to the virus in the IT capital, for example, has become a cause for concern. This forced the city’s civic authorities to reserve vacant private and government land, in addition to seeking suggestions for use of the surrounding forest. Meanwhile, up to the time of writing, Karnataka has recorded its largest single-day increase in cases at 26,962. In fact, it ranked third in terms of the total number of Covid cases. at over 12 lakhs, followed by Maharashtra at 41 lakh and Kerala at over 14 lakh. The state has recorded more than 14,000 deaths so far, according to available reports. Nationally, of course, the surge in cases over the past three days has affected more than a million, with daily deaths exceeding 2,000. according to the latest reports. Overall, deaths from Covid so far are estimated at around 1.8 lakh.

