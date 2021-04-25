Sinking of the Indonesian submarine: Joko Widodo sends his condolences to the families

LIndonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday offered his condolences to the families of the crew of the submarine that sank off Bali with 53 men on board, and whose objects were found.

Hundreds of soldiers, planes and warships were mobilized to locate the KRI Nanggala 402, a forty-year-old submersible of German construction, which disappeared Wednesday during maneuvers.

The navy had estimated 72 hours the maximum reserves of oxygen available to crew members in the event of a power failure and this deadline was crossed early Saturday morning, making their survival unlikely.

And the General Staff formally changed the status of the submersible from “disappeared” to “coul”, which Mr. Widodo took note of on Sunday.

“We Indians wish to express our deep sadness over this incident, and especially to the families of the crew of the submarine,” Widodo told reporters.

“They were the best children of the Nation, the best patriots who protected the sovereignty of the Nation.”

Complicated bailout

To say that the submarine has sunk is one way of saying that there is no longer any hope of finding any survivors.

However, the relatives of the first lieutenant Muhammad Imam Adi, 29 years old and father of a little boy, still wanted to believe in it.

“My wish is that my son and all the crew can be found,” said the father of the missing, Edy Sujianto, his home on the island of Java.

“My son wanted to be in the military since he was little. It was his dream.”

The Navy found several items including a piece of the torpedo system and a bottle of grease used to lubricate the submarine’s priscope. She also found a prayer rug. Indonesia is the most populous Muslim country in the world.

The submarine, one of five available to the Indonesian navy, dived early Wednesday during military exercises planned north of the island of Bali. Contact with the submersible was lost soon after.

The authorities gave no explanation for the sinking, but argued that the submarine could have been the victim of a damage which would have prevented it from resurfacing.

The Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Yudo Margono dismissed the thesis of the explosion, estimating that everything suggested that the submarine broke up under the pressure of the water more than 800 meters deep, a depth much more important than the one for which it was designed.

On Sunday, research was still focused on determining the precise position of the submersible.

The authorities observed that any bailout operation would be complicated and risk such depths.

The MV Swift Rescue – a Singaporean rescue submarine “- has arrived in the area to help with the search, the Indonesian navy said.

Neighboring Malaysia, the United States, India and also Australia are participating in the research, which is focused on an area of ​​around thirty square kilometers.

The Navy had previously claimed that the submarine, delivered to Indonesia in 1981, was in good condition for service despite its age.

The Southeast Asian archipelago has never before suffered serious incidents with its submersibles, but several other countries have been hit by fatal accidents.

In 2000, the nuclear-powered submarine Kursk, the flagship of the Russian Northern Fleet, sank during maneuvers in the Barents Sea (north-west of Russia), resulting in the death of the crew members.

In 2017, the Argentine submarine San Juan, with 44 sailors on board, disappeared some 400 kilometers from the coast.

25/04/2021