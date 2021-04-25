bne IntelliNews – Erdogan walks cautiously as Biden admits Armenian genocide

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walked cautiously on April 24 as Joe Biden became the first US president to declare formal recognition of the Armenian genocide.

As Soner Cagaptay, historian and director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, explained in a opinion pieceThe Turkish leader knows well that the time is not right for Ankara’s furious response to the Biden administration’s landmark statement. Erdogan faces a fragile Turkish economy. If its relations with Washington are in free fall, it could lead to the fuel economy, Cagaptay wrote in his analysis of the designation announced on Genocide Remembrance Day 106 for NBC News THINK.

It took more than three months for President Joe Biden to call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. That alone was a sign of the downfall of the status of a country that was once one of the Americas’ closest strategic allies across the Middle East, Southeast Europe, and the Eastern Mediterranean. But much worse for Ankara was the message Biden delivered when he finally picked up the phone on Friday, as Bloomberg first reported: The US government is finally recognizing the 1915 Assassination of Armenians by the Ottomans as genocide, he added.

Addressing the question of why Biden treats Erdogan with such apparent political condescension, Cagaptay concluded that the three-month-old U.S. president is simply aware that for the first time in many years Erdogan needs the United States more than Washington does. ‘needs him. Biden, Cagaptay added, is therefore using this window as leverage, hoping to correct some of the Erdogans’ behavior, including his anti-democratic actions and his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cagaptay continued: The crux of the matter now is not that Biden is angry with Erdogan, but rather that almost the entire U.S. government is. Many inside and outside the administration view Erdogan as an autocrat who poses a threat to US interests at the regional level. Where Turkey was once a beacon of democracy among Muslim-majority countries, the Erdogans’ crackdown on fair elections, free speech and judicial independence have pushed Americans back.

Even in the state departments’ European and Eurasian affairs office, which traditionally looked after Ankara, Turkey is going out of fashion fast, Cagaptay pointed out, adding: The general feeling in the US government is that Erdogan responds better to tenacity to Putin. than a warm embrace.

However, the historian, noting that Putin can cause immense problems for Erdogan in regional hot spots, including Syria, the South Caucasus and Libya, if the Turkish president chooses certain paths that are not in the best interests from Russia, warned: I always thought it was stuck between Biden and Putin, Erdogan would choose Putin. This count point could be around the corner.

I wrote political Erdogans Biography and know that he can be very pragmatic, but also quite Machiavellian, concludes Cagaptay. I am sure that whatever inconsolable and evasive words he chooses in his response to Bidens’ appointment, he will seek an opportunity to return to the US president once the Turkish economy rebounds.

Honor the dead

The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today, Biden said in a statement. From April 24, 1915 with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by the Ottoman authorities, 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred or put to death in a campaign of extermination.

He added: Over the decades, Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic history. We honor their history. We see this pain. We affirm history. We are not doing this to blame but to make sure that what happened never happens again.



A map, published in 1916 in Leavening the Levant by Joseph R. Green, with arrows indicating alleged deportations of Armenians (Image: The Commons from Flickr).

The statement came a day after the phone conversation between Biden and Erdogan, who was reported being tensethe question of the recognition of the genocide was not mentioned in the official accounts of the exchange.

U.S. administration officials sought to soften the impact of Bidens’ announcement on relations with Ankara, stressing that the genocide was committed before the birth of modern Turkey and that the intention was not to to blame but to embrace the memory. They also pointed out that Washington continues to view Turkey as a key NATO ally (although relations with NATO remain strained, with the United States refusing to hand over the most advanced fighter jet to Turkey. in the world, the F-35, due to the purchase of the S-400 by Ankaras. Kremlin missile batteries). Erdogan and Biden are due to meet in June on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels to discuss all bilateral and regional issues.

Previous US presidents, including Barack Obama, have abandoned campaign pledges to recognize the Armenian genocide for fear of damaging US-Turkish relations. With relations already in shambles, nothing prevented Biden from following, Nicholas Danforth, a non-resident fellow at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, was quoted by Reuters, adding: Ankara no longer has allies in the United States. government to lobby against it and Washington is not wondering if this angers Turkey more.

Some thirds

Responding to recognition of Bidens’ genocide, Erdogan accused “third parties” of meddling in Turkey’s affairs. “No one benefits from the debates which should be held by historians, politicized by third parties and becoming an instrument of interference in our country,” Erdogan said in a message to the Armenian Patriarch in Istanbul.

Denouncing the Bidens’ decision, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter: We have nothing to learn from anyone about our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal of peace and justice. We entirely reject this claim based solely on populism.

A statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: It is clear that the said statement has no scientific and legal basis, and that it is not supported by any evidence. This statement will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship. We call on the US President to correct this serious mistake.

Several Turkish opposition politicians have also spoken out against the Bidens genocide announcement, with Faik Oztrak, spokesman for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), saying the move would open wounds that will be difficult to repair not only on US-Turkish relations, but also on a potential compromise between the Armenian and Turkish peoples.

The Turkish republic, established in 1923 after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, has always denied that there was a systematic campaign to annihilate the Armenians, arguing that thousands of Turks and Armenians have died in inter-ethnic violence as the empire began to crumble and fought a Russian invasion of its eastern provinces during World War I, and nothing constituting genocide took place is a rare problem that unites the ruling parties and d opposition from Turkey,

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey said its missions in the country will be closed on Monday April 26 and Tuesday April 27 for visa services due to the possibility of protests.

Powerful step

After Bidens’ announcement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian thanked the US president for “the powerful step towards justice and invaluable support for the descendants of the victims of the Armenian genocide”.

Before the announcement, in a letter to Biden referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh fall war last year, seen as the first world drone war in which Turkey-armed Azerbaijan defeated the forces Armenians after six weeks of fighting which resulted in a ceasefire negotiated by Russia: “The recognition of the genocide is a question of truth, historical justice and security for the Republic of Armenia, in particular in the light of the events that took place in our region last year. “

For its part, Azerbaijan, a close ally of Turkey, called Biden’s statement “distorting the events of 100 years ago.”

“The falsification of history, the attempts to rewrite history and the use of the issue for political pressure are unacceptable,” Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry added in a statement.

Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, said in a report before Biden’s announcement that the US president would “effectively end the longest foreign gag order in American history.” He said this recognition would represent a powerful setback to Turkey’s century-long obstruction of justice for this crime, as well as its continued hostility and aggression against the Armenian people. “

Reuters reported that in Montebello, Calif., A city in Los Angeles County that is home to many Armenian-Americans, community members held a small and somber ceremony in which they placed a cross of flowers on a monument to the victims. Some participants wore lapel pins reading the genocide refused to repeat the genocide.