Prime Minister Modi says India is rocked by viral ‘storm’ | The Canberra Times





India set a new world record for the most COVID-19 infections in a day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the "Storm" of infections had shaken the country. The United States has expressed deep concern over the massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and is rushing to send aid to India. The number of cases in India has increased by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth consecutive day of record highs, and hospitals in Delhi and the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. "We were confident our spirits were in good shape after successfully facing the first wave, but this storm rocked the country," Modi said in a radio speech on Sunday. Modi's government has come under fire for letting its guard down, allowing large religious and political rallies to be held when India's cases fell below 10,000 a day and made no plans to strengthen health systems. Hospitals and doctors issued urgent notices saying they were unable to cope with the rush of patients. People were arranging stretchers and oxygen cylinders outside hospitals as they desperately asked authorities to take in patients, Reuters photographers said. "Every day, it's the same situation, we end up with two hours of oxygen, we only receive assurances from the authorities," said a doctor on television. Outside a Sikh temple in the city of Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, the street looked like a hospital emergency room, but crowded with cars carrying COVID-19 patients then breathless. that they were connected to portable oxygen tanks. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended for a week a lockdown in the capital that was due to end on Monday to try to stem the transmission of the virus that kills one person every four minutes. "A lockdown was the last weapon we had to fight the coronavirus, but with cases on the rise so rapidly we had to use that weapon," he said. The total number of infections in India stands at 16.96 million and the number of deaths at 192,311 after another 2,767 died overnight, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In the past month alone, daily cases have increased eight times and deaths have increased 10 times. Health experts say the number of deaths is likely much higher. The country of 1.3 billion people is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warned in an op-ed for the Washington Post on Saturday. "Our hearts are with the Indian people in the midst of the terrible COVID-19 epidemic," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Twitter. "We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government and will rapidly deploy additional support to the Indian people and health heroes in India." The United States has come under criticism in India for its controls on exports of raw materials for vaccines put in place through the Defense Production Act and an associated export embargo in February.







