Pro-Donald Trump Absolute Proof wins Worst Picture at Razzie Awards: The Tribune India





Los Angeles, April 25

Election fraud film “Absolute Proof”, the debut film by singer Sia, “Music,” and Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor, were the top winners of the 2021 Razzie Awards, awarded to the worst films and performances of the year. ‘year.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, took place one day before Oscar night, as tradition dictates.

“Absolute Proof,” directed by Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, who claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, was named the ceremony’s worst picture, Entertainment Weekly reported .

The pro-Donald Trump film also won Worst Acting Title for Lindell for appearing in the film as himself.

Sia’s “Music”, which has been heavily criticized for its portrayal of autism, won three awards, including Worst Director, Worst Actress for Kate Hudson and Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie Ziegler.

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ actor-filmmaker Sacha Baron Cohen won two Razzie Awards, both for Giuliani for his infamous cameo in the film. The film is nominated in two categories for the Oscars.

For the film, Giuliani was duped into a fake “interview” with Oscar-nominated actor Maria Bakalova in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The former New York mayor has been dubbed Worst Supporting Actor and also won the award for Worst Screen Combo with his pants zipper.

The category included nominations like Robert Downey Jr and his absolutely unconvincing ‘Welsh’ accent in ‘Doolittle’, Harrison Ford and that totally fake CGI ‘dog’ in ‘Call of the Wild’ and Adam Sandler and his raspy Simpleton voice in “Hubie Halloween”.

The award for Worst Screenplay went to the Polish erotic romantic drama “365 Days”, while the title of “Worst Remake, Scam or Sequel” by Downey Jr, “Dolittle,” a reboot of Eddie Murphy’s film series , won the title of “worst remake, scam or sequel”.

A special governors award for the worst calendar year in history was awarded to 2020. PTI

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos