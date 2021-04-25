PM Modi announces 551 PM CARES fund PSA oxygen plants, one for each district: The Tribune India





Aditi Tandon

Tribune press service

New Delhi, April 25 As hospitals suffered from oxygen shortages across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce oxygen factories for each district to alleviate the crisis. “Oxygen factories in every district to ensure adequate oxygen availability … An important decision that will increase the availability of oxygen in hospitals and help people across the country,” he said after the government announced the establishment of 551 pressure swing adsorption plants by PM CARES funds. “In accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive to increase the availability of oxygen in hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has approved in principle the allocation of funds for the installation of 551 plants for the production of medical oxygen by adsorption by pressure oscillation (PSA) in public health establishments in the country. PM Modi ordered that these factories be made operational as soon as possible. He said these factories will serve as a major boost to the availability of oxygen at the district level, ”a government statement read. Dedicated factories will be installed in government hospitals identified at district headquarters in various states and UTs. Procurement will be done through the Ministry of Health. Earlier this year, the PM CARES Fund allocated Rs 201.58 crore for the installation of 162 additional dedicated pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen production plants in public health facilities nationwide. Of these, around 33 have still been installed. The government has stated that the fundamental objective of establishing PSA oxygen production plants in government hospitals at district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility. “Such an in-house captive oxygen production facility would meet the daily medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district. In addition, liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would serve as a “complement” to the captive generation of oxygen. Such a system will go a long way in ensuring that district government hospitals do not face a sudden interruption in oxygen supply and have access to an adequate uninterrupted supply of oxygen to manage COVID-19 patients and other patients. in need of such support, ”the government said. . Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced the one-week extension of the capital’s lockdown, saying Covid continues to wreak havoc. He also complained that out of the Centre’s daily allocation of 480 metric tons of oxygen in Delhi, only about 330 tons had arrived. Supply issues continue to challenge healthcare systems, with hospitals breathlessly waiting for oxygen tankers. Gangaram Hospital received its committed supply at 5 a.m. today versus 5 p.m. last night and had to press the red alarm last night for 100 patients needing high-flow oxygen. Several other hospitals are content with supplying oxygen on time, spending days making panic calls to save their patients. Gangaram Hospital said it was after three days that the supplies would last them 12 hours, which they said was a relief. Several PSA Oxygen factories were tendered last year, but the speed of installation remains poor as most districts do not yet have their own factories. Meanwhile, rising daily Covid cases continue to put pressure on the system, with Delhi losing 357 patients in one day yesterday, meaning one death every four minutes.







