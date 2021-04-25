Joe Biden’s approval rating only beats Donald Trump and Gerald Ford’s 100-day score: poll





Joe Biden’s approval rating after nearly 100 days in office was no higher than that of Donald Trump and Gerald Ford, new poll suggests, with many voters questioning the president’s handling of the border crisis .

According to a Langer Research Associates (LRA) poll, conducted for ABC News and The Washington Post, Biden achieved an approval rating of 52 after 100 days in office.

The 100-day stage average for the 14 presidents from Truman to Biden is 66%, according to previous ABC / Post polls.

Only Ford in 1974 – whose rating fell to 48 percent following its unpopular pardon to Richard Nixon – and Donald Trump at 42 percent, have scored lower than Biden at this point in their respective presidencies.

President Biden will have served 100 days on Friday, April 30.

The results of the latest poll were widely split across party lines: 90% of Democratic voters polled approved of Biden, compared to 13% of Republicans. Among independent voters, Biden garnered a 47% approval rating.

“The intensification of partisanship in recent years is a factor in Biden’s overall score,” the poll authors said. “Only 13% of Republicans approve of his job in office, which exactly matches the Democrats’ endorsement of Trump at 100 days.”

The ABC / Post poll, which spoke of 1,007 adults between April 18 and April 21, also suggested:

Biden’s pandemic relief plan got 65% approval His pandemic handling got 64% approval The proposal to raise corporate taxes got 58% approval His package of $ 2 trillion infrastructure got 52% approval

Biden, however, achieved strong approval ratings for his pandemic relief program and handling of the pandemic, standing at 65% and 64%, respectively.

But, his support falls in the 1950s for his proposal to raise corporate taxes, 58%, and his $ 2 trillion infrastructure package, which stands at 52%.

Among the issues that lowered Biden’s approval rating was his administration’s handling of the ongoing US-Mexico border crisis, the poll found, with just 37 percent of those polled believing it to be. is well managed.

More than half (53%) of those polled feared Biden would increase the size of government, but the poll also suggested that the public’s preference for a smaller government is at its lowest in nearly 30 years.

The poll also suggested that 40% of voters think Biden is “too liberal,” more than his 100-day Democratic predecessors – 33% said they believed that of Barack Obama and 26% of Bill Clinton – according to previous polls. More Americans thought Obama was “too liberal” as his presidency continued.

The poll authors added: “In contrast, Biden’s rating for running the economy is essentially the same as Trump’s in January, which is an obvious challenge. Indeed, only 42% of Americans rate the economy. The economy positively, well below its pre-pandemic level. 58 percent say it is in bad shape or in bad shape instead. Presidential fortunes are often closely tied to economic conditions. “

Youth support for Joe Biden

President Biden will also be bolstered by a 63% approval rating among Americans between the ages of 18 and 29, according to a new separate poll from the Institute of Politis at Harvard Kennedy School (IPHK).

This is the highest of any president since the inquiry was first conducted 21 years ago.

Biden’s support peaked within his own base with 90% of Democrats approving and 86% of Liberals, according to the LRA poll which was conducted March 9-22 and spoke to 2,513 young Americans from the first 100 days. of Biden in power.

He added that the president gained 82% of black support and scored well with college graduates and women at 60% and 56%, respectively.

Joe Biden’s approval ratings are no higher than Gerald Ford and Donald Trump after 100 days in the White House, according to a new poll. In this photo, US President Joe Biden speaks during the virtual climate change summit from the East Room of the White House campus on April 22, 2021, in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor / Getty

