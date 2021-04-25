Drawings from China to Taiwan

Recent belligerent actions raise fears that China is attempting to seize Taiwan by force. What would happen? Here’s all you need to know:

What is China doing?

The Chinese military regularly rehearses an invasion of Taiwan and has even created a life-size model of the presidential building for its bombers to practice targeting. Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s airspace so frequently that Taipei, with its much smaller army, cannot afford to jam its planes in response every time. In recent months, Beijing has dramatically escalated these provocations, sending a group of aircraft carriers to the island and flying some 25 fighter jets and bombers in Taiwanese airspace in a single day. Because Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in early 2022, few analysts believe an invasion is likely this year, but U.S. military leaders predict a possible takeover attempt in the next six years. This would pose a huge problem for the United States: While Washington severed its formal ties with the island in 1979 to establish relations with China and does not have a defense treaty with Taiwan, a law obliges the States- United to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself. President Biden dispatched a delegation of US officials to Taipei last week in support, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that it would be “a grave mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by strength”.

Why does China want Taiwan?

Located just 80 miles from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan has been part of China for centuries. It was then occupied by Japan from 1895 until the end of World War II. After Mao Zedong and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) won the civil war in China in 1949, American ally Chiang Kai-shek fled to the island and created a rival Republic of China, but Beijing l has always considered a renegade province. When the UN admitted China in 1971, it expelled Taiwan; since then, the United States has stuck to a carefully worded doctrine that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are “one China,” leaving it ambiguous which side is the legitimate government. President Xi Jinping wants his legacy to be the restoration of “Greater China,” with full control over Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the ethnic minority provinces of Tibet and Xinjiang. He explicitly threatened to “use force” to retake Taiwan.

Why would the United States intervene?

On the one hand, Taiwan is the world’s largest maker of advanced semiconductors, and Washington does not want Beijing to take control of this critical technology. In addition, Taiwan is a vibrant democracy in a region that has few. China’s recent assertion of control over Hong Kong, which has seen its freedoms severely curtailed, shows Taiwan’s 24 million people would be severely cracked down. For the United States, losing Taiwan would be a fatal blow to American prestige. To abandon our commitment to de facto Taiwan independence would be a diplomatic earthquake comparable to the British loss of the Suez Canal in 1956, which marked the end of the empire. China would effectively replace the United States as the predominant global superpower.

Why is China acting now?

China fears that the goal of reunification may drift further away. While Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has not explicitly called for formal independence, only some 32% of Taiwanese would argue that she has started trying to reduce her country’s dependence on continental trade. . The United States has sold billions of dollars in arms to Taiwan over the years, including $ 5 billion last year alone, and China may think the best time to act is soon, before Taipei can. strengthen its army. Chinese aggression in other arenas with little international hindsight has likely emboldened China’s military leadership as well.

How would an invasion happen?

Beijing could block Taiwan, depriving it of oil, gas and food until it surrenders. Or it could launch a massive surprise attack, overwhelming the island before the United States can send aid. First, cyber attacks could cripple US satellites monitoring Chinese missile launches, then bombers could destroy command centers as paratroopers rushed to establish a beachhead for tens of thousands of soldiers to land. If the People’s Liberation Army quickly put their boots on the ground, the takeover could be a done deal, and the United States would be faced with a decision on whether to go to war with a nuclear-armed enemy. the other end of the world. A military conflict with China, whatever its end, would be devastating for the two economies, which depend heavily on trade between them.

What are the American options?

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, recommends that the United States make an explicit commitment to militarily defend Taiwan in order to deter a Chinese attack. “A failed attempt to ‘reunify’ Taiwan with China” would seriously injure the Communist Party’s grip on its people, he said, “and this is a risk Xi is unlikely to take.” Other analysts recommend that the United States place more troops in the region, perhaps even in Taiwan itself, to serve as a common thread, just as the American presence in South Korea deters North Korea. But a slow build-up of US forces in the region could simply spur Beijing to act immediately against Taiwan. The massive losses and international condemnation “could be a price Xi Jinping is willing to pay,” Chinese expert Ian Easton said. “We underestimate the ability of the Chinese Communist Party to make radical decisions at our peril.”

China’s other territorial ambitions

Since Xi Jinping became president in 2013, China has exercised its internationally contested claim to fishery and mineral resources throughout almost the entire South China Sea by building man-made islands and stationing military equipment there. Neither the Obama administration nor the Trump administration has punished China for this in any meaningful way, and Beijing is now strongly insisting on its sovereignty over the islands long claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and others. Last April, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel crashed into and sank a Vietnamese fishing boat near the Paracel Islands, both countries claim. Last month, Beijing deployed a fleet of militias near the Whitsun Reef in the Philippines, prompting the Biden administration to send an aircraft carrier unit and an assault ship and warn that an armed attack on any Filipino ship “would trigger our obligations under the mutual defense treaty.” China backed down this time.

