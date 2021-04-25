Pak’s dilly-dallying on Indian cotton import authorization points to civil-military struggle





ANI | Update: April 25, 2021 1:32 p.m. IST

Peshawar [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): Pakistan’s silly approach to normalizing trade relations with India turns out to be a setback for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s shift from a geostrategic orientation to a geo-economic foreign policy. that Pakistan’s about-face over the authorization of Indian cotton imports indicates an unresolved struggle between the civilian and military centers of power. The reconciliation process was on track when Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa told a security dialogue in Islamabad last month that “stable Indo-Pakistani relations” were essential to open South and Central Asia’s untapped economic potential – a statement consistent with Khan’s stated shift to “geo-economic” policies. At the same event, Bajwa advocated for the resolution of Kashmir’s dispute with India. by “peaceful means”. He also acknowledged that a rapprochement with India will always be susceptible to derailment by spoiler groups, including its own armed forces. However, Khan’s government, which announced the change in February with a ceasefire renewed surprise with India, now faces resistance to this decision. Khan’s announcement last month that his government would allow Indian cotton and sugar imports was inexplicably reversed the next day. , an about-face that some analysts and observers considered as a reflection of the weakness of the Prime Minister in the implementation of sensitive policies vis-à-vis senior military officers. Some believe the political about-face could ultimately be a ploy to give Khan more negotiation. leverage on broader trade and policy issues if and when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (ASACR) summit project likely to be held in Islamabad in the coming months, Shakil wrote. Much hope for a further breakthrough between the two rivals over Kashmir, the hot core of the long-standing conflict between the two nuclear powers. – It is not immediately clear how the about-turn The trade front was seen in New Delhi, although this swerve inevitably put some brake on the bilateral warming trend. What is clear is that the reaffirmed ban on Indian cotton imports will put more pressure on Pakistan’s crucial garment industry, which employs around 40 percent of the national workforce, at a time of economic distress, Asia Times reported.

Pakistan’s own cotton production is in decline due to recent bad weather, plague and the recent shift of farmers to higher margin crops. This year’s cotton crop is expected to be at its lowest level since 1992. Imports have thus increased to keep garment factories running, almost doubling to 3.68 million dales in the nine months ending in March over one year, according to official statistics. contributed to a recent deterioration in Pakistan’s current account, which this year fell back into deficit after posting a rare surplus from July to December last year. The country’s trade deficit soared 120% to 3, $ 3 billion in March as Khan’s government struggled to tame inflation, including cotton prices, Fahim said. adviser to the Pakistani provincial government of Balochistan, said Khan was under double military and economic pressure. Reports in local newspapers suggesting a dramatic rapprochement with India through so-called Track-2 diplomacy may have angered the military establishment. towards India in the “realm of perception,” which he said would undermine the military’s ability to galvanize public support in any hot conflict scenario. Recent news that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) played a key mediating role behind the scenes to get India. and Pakistan to accept the renewed ceasefire agreement announced at the end of February added a difficult wrinkle to the diplomatic equation. New Delhi and Islamabad have implemented a ceasefire since 2003, but both sides have consistently violated the agreement. In 2020, more than 5,000 “line of control” violations were reported in Kashmir. The UAE’s senior envoy to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, confirmed in a virtual chat last week with the institution. Hoover of Stanford University as his country mediated between India and Pakistan as nuclear rivals achieve a “healthy and functional” relationship. The United Arab Emirates apparently played a role in negotiating the renewed February ceasefire agreement, Asia Times reported. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos